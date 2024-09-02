Водителя, протаранившего несколько машин на улице Крылова в Сургуте, нашли

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,1868   EUR  100,7622  

Новости

  • ​Производитель выступил с опровержением информации о свинце в корме Chammy

    ​Производитель выступил с опровержением информации о свинце в корме Chammy

    Сегодня в 17:11
    141 0
  • ​Огнеборцы ХМАО потушили крупное возгорание бани и жилого дома

    ​Огнеборцы ХМАО потушили крупное возгорание бани и жилого дома

    Сегодня в 16:25
    163 0
  • Комбинат школьного питания в Сургуте готов ежедневно кормить обедами 62 тысячи учащихся

    Комбинат школьного питания в Сургуте готов ежедневно кормить обедами 62 тысячи учащихся

    Сегодня в 15:54
    196 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VK2iWhxyscsgCtqlEpZBmeGS9xLa8c1iCETePi0m7CAU8xc/yGN5mxbL6qc3DGWzeLJThjFjBhutw2j2FNY7VhQJXBJqMwIRPWwnc6eb7dh7qGRD8r4M3w9IwCjMmRDTQ7dliXCC/rSjFFU6fJX1Lw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В ХМАО ребенку, на которого упал столб, выплатят два миллиона

    ​В ХМАО ребенку, на которого упал столб, выплатят два миллиона

    Сегодня в 15:40
    177 0
  • ​Самолет рейса «Минводы − Ханты-Мансийск» вернулся на стоянку из-за отказа двигателя

    ​Самолет рейса «Минводы − Ханты-Мансийск» вернулся на стоянку из-за отказа двигателя

    Сегодня в 15:34
    198 0
  • ​Не удалось скрыться: лихача на синем авто из Сургута задержали

    ​Не удалось скрыться: лихача на синем авто из Сургута задержали

    Сегодня в 15:25
    228 0
  • ​Более 74 тысяч детей Сургута охвачены дополнительным образованием

    ​Более 74 тысяч детей Сургута охвачены дополнительным образованием

    Сегодня в 14:54
    185 0
  • ХМАО оказался в тройке лидеров по одобрению микрозаймов в России

    ХМАО оказался в тройке лидеров по одобрению микрозаймов в России

    Сегодня в 14:04
    190 0
  • Сургутские хирурги удалили опухоль легкого и спасли жизнь мужчине

    Сургутские хирурги удалили опухоль легкого и спасли жизнь мужчине

    Сегодня в 13:33
    293 0
  • ​В России для врачей и педагогов хотят запустить социальную ипотеку

    ​В России для врачей и педагогов хотят запустить социальную ипотеку

    Сегодня в 12:49
    247 0
  • ​Глава депздрава ХМАО похвастался количеством собранных грибов

    ​Глава депздрава ХМАО похвастался количеством собранных грибов

    Сегодня в 12:02
    290 1
  • ​Осенью в России может подорожать бытовая техника и электроника

    ​Осенью в России может подорожать бытовая техника и электроника

    Сегодня в 11:23
    280 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук поздравил югорчан с Днем знаний

    ​Руслан Кухарук поздравил югорчан с Днем знаний

    Сегодня в 10:43
    235 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Не удалось скрыться: лихача на синем авто из Сургута задержали

Водителя, протаранившего несколько машин на улице Крылова в Сургуте, нашли

​Не удалось скрыться: лихача на синем авто из Сургута задержали
Фото: «Местоположение ДПС Сургут»

В Сургуте поймали водителя, протаранившего несколько машин на парковке на улице Крылова. Его попытка скрыться с места ДТП оказалась безуспешной. Об этом «СТВ» сообщили в городской полиции.

Помимо того, что нарушителя привлекли к административной ответственности за оставление места ДТП, в отношение него возбудили уголовное дело за повторное управление транспортным средством в состоянии алкогольного опьянения.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:25, просмотров: 229, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Ну хоть так-то сможем? 375
  2. Сургутские хирурги удалили опухоль легкого и спасли жизнь мужчине 294
  3. ​Глава депздрава ХМАО похвастался количеством собранных грибов 290
  4. ​Осенью в России может подорожать бытовая техника и электроника 280
  5. В Березовском районе водитель Toyota спровоцировал ДТП с пострадавшим 255
  6. ​Генплан Сургута 2.0: что ждет город в будущем? 248
  7. ​В России для врачей и педагогов хотят запустить социальную ипотеку 247
  8. Когда я учился в школе, воспринимал каждое первое сентября, как новый этап 239
  9. ​Руслан Кухарук поздравил югорчан с Днем знаний 235
  10. ​Не удалось скрыться: лихача на синем авто из Сургута задержали 229
  1. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5214
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША 1877
  3. ​Так ли страшны видеоигры? 1642
  4. ​Сюрприз будет 1551
  5. ​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Александр Сальников ONLINE 1216
  6. ​В Сургуте обсудили застройку территории бывшего совхоза «Северное» 1205
  7. «Верни стену», «Мой подзащитный — многодетный отец», опасения за директора Toyota — подборка интернет-шуток об аресте Павле Дурова 1189
  8. ​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Евгений Дьячков ONLINE 1162
  9. ​«Нынешнее положение автомобилистов построено на ущемлении остальных участников движения. Это нужно исправлять» 1087
  10. ​Сургутянин переходил дорогу в неположенном месте, в итоге его сбил мусоровоз 1065
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 17406
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 5628
  3. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5214
  4. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 4271
  5. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3660
  6. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3599
  7. ​Яблочный спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3515
  8. ​Церковь и архитектура 3156
  9. ​В Сургутском кардиоцентре десятки пациентов получили пищевое отравление. Их жизням ничего не угрожает 3146
  10. ​Штрафуйте 2828

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика