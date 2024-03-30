16+
​В Сургуте запретили выходить на лед

Выход на лед становится опасным, напомнили в Управлении ГО и ЧС Сургута

Фото: admsurgut.ru

С 1 апреля выход на лет не только опасен, но и наказуем, напоминает Управление по делам ГО и ЧС администрации Сургута. Ледовая поверхность на водоемах становится тоньше — есть опасность провалиться.

«Категорически запрещен выезд самоходных транспортных средств на ледовую поверхность водных объектов, — заявляют в ведомстве. — За нарушение запрета предусмотрена административная ответственность по факту несоблюдения требований, установленных на водных объектах. За это предусмотрен штраф до одной тысячи рублей на физлиц, а на юрлиц — до пяти тысяч рублей».


30 марта в 14:15
