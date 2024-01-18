16+
Студенты колледжей Сургута еще могут подать заявления на участие в ЕГЭ

Выпускников прошлых лет призывают сдать ЕГЭ в Сургуте

Студенты колледжей Сургута еще могут подать заявления на участие в ЕГЭ
Фото: vk.com/publicadmsurgut86

1 февраля 2024 года завершается прием заявлений от выпускников прошлых лет, обучающихся в учреждениях среднего профессионального образования, для участия в ЕГЭ в 2024 году.

Заявления принимаются в департаменте образования Администрации города:

  • -по адресу: город Сургут, улица Гагарина, дом 11, кабинет 310с понедельника по пятницу с 09.00 до 13.00, с 14.00 до 17.00;
  • -посредством электронной почты на адрес: bazarova_ei@admsurgut.ru;
  • Телефоны для справок: +7(3462)52-53-35, +7(3462)52-53-95.

