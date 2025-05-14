16+
Минпросвещения России назвало даты летних каникул в 2025 году

Летние каникулы в российских школах начнутся 26 мая и продлятся до 31 августа

Минпросвещения России назвало даты летних каникул в 2025 году
Фото: siapress.ru

В 2025 году летние каникулы для российских школьников начнутся 26 мая и продлятся до 31 августа. Об этом сообщили в Минпросвещения РФ, передает РИА Новости.

«Летние каникулы для школьников в России в 2025 году начнутся в конце мая и продлятся до 31 августа. <...> Федеральный календарный учебный график утвержден в составе единых федеральных программ. Федеральным графиком установлено окончание учебного года – 26 мая, продолжительность летних каникул для школьников 1-8-х и 10-х классов – не менее восьми недель», – говорится в сообщении.

Для девятиклассников дата окончания учебного года будет определяться отдельно – в соответствии с расписанием государственной итоговой аттестации.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:10, просмотров: 197, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

