​Новогодний салют в Нижневартовске разбил окно многоэтажки

В Нижневартовске фейерверк разбил окно в многоэтажном доме

​Новогодний салют в Нижневартовске разбил окно многоэтажки
Фото: ЧП ХМАО Югры

В новогоднюю ночь салют разбил окно многоэтажного дома в Нижневартовске. Об этом рассказал пострадавший от фейерверка местный житель в телеграм-канале «ЧП ХМАО Югры».

«Отпишись, решим мирно вопрос. Разбил окно своим салютом 60 лет Октября 29а. Живешь в соседнем доме вроде бы как, по камерам посмотрели», – говорится в сообщении.

Напоминаем, что в ряде муниципалитетов ввели особый противопожарный режим. В Сургуте, Сургутском районе и Нефтеюганске запретили запуск фейерверков.


Сегодня в 13:12
Яндекс.Метрика