реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,5383   EUR  104,9043  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы бы запретили в Сургуте прокат электросамокатов?

Да, очень мешают 34.9%

Нет, но ограничительные меры нужны 42%

Нет, пусть ездят без ограничений 20.7%

Не знаю 2.4%

Всего голосов: 169

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Нижневартовске отремонтируют ТЮЗ за 342 миллиона

В 2023 году начнется капремонт ТЮЗа в Нижневартовске

В Нижневартовске отремонтируют ТЮЗ за 342 миллиона
Фото: vk.com/teatr_nv

В Нижневартовске отремонтируют Театр юного зрителя. Работы начнутся в 2023 году, сейчас власти ХМАО объявили аукцион по поиску подрядчика. Стартовая цена – более 342 миллионов, передает «Правда УрФО».

Финансирование в текущем году составит 31 миллион, а в следующем – 311,7 миллион рублей. Работы завершатся до конца 2024 года. В ходе работ обновят фасад, а также внутреннюю отделку помещений и сцены.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
05 сентября в 10:56, просмотров: 291, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В новое школьное меню в Сургуте внесли пасту карбонара и ризотто 652
  2. «На сегодняшний день сургутяне накопили долгов по алиментам в размере более 500 миллионов рублей. Сургут по этому показателю становится лидером в Югре» 647
  3. Чем кормят наших детей? // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ СИА-ПРЕСС 535
  4. Лангепасец, который изнасиловал и убил собаку, больше не может выезжать из страны 437
  5. Куда переезжают северяне: топ-3 мест для смены жительства 431
  6. ​В Сургуте открылся центр для ускоренной подготовки технических специалистов 400
  7. ​Технопарк Югры и «Школа 21» в Сургуте подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве 392
  8. В самолете, летевшем из Сургута, задержали курящего мужчину 390
  9. ​В ХМАО буровикам четыре месяца не платили зарплату 389
  10. «Права качать будешь дома»: что можно и нужно делать детям в школе? // КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ 387
  1. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 сентября? // АФИША 1761
  2. ​«Платные парковки – самый простой способ сокращения трафика. Если этого не делать, ваш город рано или поздно встанет намертво» 1638
  3. Скандальную стройку на Речвокзале Сургута заморозили 1608
  4. В одной из школ Сургута сформировано 16 первых классов 1491
  5. Студентка из Нижневартовска выстрелила себе в голову во время вечеринки 1447
  6. Как Югра готовит тысячи технических специалистов в год и что такое программа «Профессионалитет» 1426
  7. Патриотичность без альтернатив 1397
  8. Власти Сургута назвали лучшие и худшие управляющие компании города 1346
  9. ​«Школьный сезон принесет новые открытия, знания, важные жизненные уроки…» 1342
  10. ​Конкурсы по отбору директоров департаментов в Югре: демократия или аттракцион для народа? 1283
  1. ​Бегущая строка СИА-ПРЕСС Центра была взломана. Сейчас она работает в обычном режиме 14004
  2. Не в экстрасенсах дело 6795
  3. Вартовчанин зарезал свою любовницу из-за угроз раскрыть связь жене 3911
  4. «В ближайшие недели я бы советовал искать на сайтах банков новые выгодные предложения по вкладам и депозитам» 3480
  5. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-13 августа? // АФИША 3461
  6. ​В ХМАО потеплеет до +30 градусов в первые дни рабочей недели 3054
  7. Это взлом и провокация 2996
  8. ​Идите и обрящете 2993
  9. ​В Сургуте ночью загорелась девятиэтажка - эвакуировали 15 человек 2828
  10. ​Почему в Сургуте не хватает школ? 2729

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Яндекс.Метрика