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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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Власти Югры помогут фермерам с закупкой племенного молодняка

В Югре открыли прием заявок на субсидии для покупки племенного молодняка

Власти Югры помогут фермерам с закупкой племенного молодняка
Фото Freepik

В Югре объявили отбор получателей субсидий на приобретение племенного молодняка сельскохозяйственных животных и клеточных пушных зверей. Об этом сообщил департамент промышленности Югры. Максимальный размер поддержки на одного получателя составит 3 млн рублей.

Субсидии предусмотрены по нескольким направлениям. За приобретение 1 тонны живой массы племенного крупного рогатого скота и лошадей предусмотрено 140 тысяч рублей. На покупку 1 тонны живой массы племенных свиней, при наличии у хозяйства не ниже III зоосанитарного статуса, можно получить 110 тысяч рублей. На приобретение 1 тонны живой массы племенных овец, коз и оленей ставка составит 60 тысяч рублей.

Подать заявку можно до 20 апреля 2026 года включительно через портал предоставления мер государственной финансовой поддержки. Подробную информацию об условиях конкурса можно уточнить на сайте департамента промышленности Югры или по телефону +7 (3467) 35-34-04, добавочный 3827.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  2. ​Почти 40 тысяч жителей Сургута отметили Пасху в храмах 315
  3. Россияне заявили о росте тревоги из-за цен и доходов 277
  4. ​Депздрав ХМАО объяснил, как подготовиться к сдаче крови // КАРТОЧКИ 274
  5. Россияне с детьми с 1 июня смогут получать новый вид поддержки — возврат налогов 260
  6. В Югре пяти ветеранам перечислили выплаты ко Дню Победы 238
  7. Власти Сургута планируют за 2-3 года создать новый сквер в поселке Лунном 231
  8. ​Более 1 млрд рублей направят на ремонт соцобъектов в Сургуте в 2026 году 222
  9. Проект застройки ядра центра Сургута появится к концу 2027 года, а снос старого жилого фонда завершится к 2030-му 204
  10. Как продлить северное лето: мой рецепт зеленого Сургута 202
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  3. Анонимные игроки 1628
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  5. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 1368
  6. Назначен новый директор сургутского аэропорта 1282
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  10. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 11-12 апреля? // АФИША 1140
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  2. ​Социальная догазификация в Сургуте – лед тронулся 3364
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  5. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 2561
  6. ​Что происходит с человеком во сне – 10 неожиданных фактов // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2514
  7. Идеально было бы расположить в «Авроре» «Петрушку» или планетарий, но пойдет любой проект, направленный на культурное и интеллектуальное развитие 2487
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  10. ​Utair увеличит число рейсов из городов Югры в летнем расписании 2193

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