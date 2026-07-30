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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
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Поддерживаете ли вы идею вернуть прежний пенсионный возраст?

Да, 55 лет для женщин и 60 для мужчин 52.8%

Нет 37%

Затрудняюсь ответить 10.2%

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Новый храм в Сургуте:

Нужен 9.5%

Нужен, но вместе с другими социальными объектами (театр, музей, картинная галерея, планетарий, «Петрушка» и прочее) 16.7%

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Мультфильм сургутской художницы получил награду международного фестиваля кино «Гало»

Мультфильм сургутской художницы Екатерины Исаевой победил на международном фестивале

Мультфильм сургутской художницы получил награду международного фестиваля кино «Гало»
Кадр из мультфильма «Черный лис. Легенда о храбрости»

Анимационный фильм сургутской художницы и аниматора Екатерины Исаевой победил на международном фестивале кино «Гало» в Санкт-Петербурге. Об этом сообщили в администрации Сургута.

Картина получила награду в номинации «Лучшее анимационное музыкальное видео». Саундтрек к мультфильму написала сургутская группа «Роза Карим».

Мультфильм «Черный лис. Легенда о храбрости» создан Екатериной Исаевой и ее командой при поддержке Гранта губернатора Югры. Это короткая история о маленьком черном лисе, семье, доме и о том, что значит быть храбрым.


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