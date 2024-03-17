16+
​В Сургуте стартовал последний день выборов

Явка на второй день президентских выборов в Югре составила почти 70%

​В Сургуте стартовал последний день выборов
Фото: Югра Официально

Третий день голосования на выборах Президента России в Сургуте стартовал. В 8:00 открылись и работают в штатном режиме 130 избирательных участков. Голосование завершится в 20:00.

По данным Избиркома Югры, участие в выборах приняли уже 772 953 жителей округа. С учетом досрочного голосования явка составила 68,52% от общего числа избирателей.

Напомним, что свой избирательный участок можно найти на сайте https://tik.admsurgut.ru/

Телефон горячей линии по вопросам участия в голосовании: 522-022.


Сегодня в 09:42
