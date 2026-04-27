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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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Будете ли вы продлевать майские праздники?
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Как вам кажется, коррупции в России действительно стало меньше?

Да, борьба дает результат 7.3%

Нет, проблема осталась прежней 35.8%

Коррупции стало только больше 51.4%

Затрудняюсь ответить 5.5%

Всего голосов: 109

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Согласны ли вы, что коррупция перестала быть главной проблемой для общества?

Да 23.9%

Нет 61.2%

Частично 14.9%

Всего голосов: 67

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ВЦИОМ выяснил, что у россиян изменился приоритет в определении болевых точек в обществе. Что вас волнует в большей степени?

Коррупция в стране 20.9%

Состояние медицины 1.5%

Политическая и экономическая ситуация 76.1%

Другое 1.5%

Всего голосов: 67

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Вы тревожитесь из-за экономической ситуации в стране?
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Домашних заданий в российских школах слишком много?
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Сколько времени ваш ребенок реально тратит на домашние задания?
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Больше опросов

В начале мая автобусы в Сургуте будут ходить реже

В Сургуте с 1 по 11 мая автобусы будут ходить по графику выходного дня

В начале мая автобусы в Сургуте будут ходить реже
Фото администрации Сургута

В Сургуте с 1 по 11 мая общественный транспорт будет работать по расписанию выходного дня. Об этом сообщает stribuna.ru со ссылкой на администрацию города. В эти дни на линии выйдет меньше автобусов, чем обычно.

Как уточняется, 2 и 11 мая транспорт будет ходить по субботнему графику, а в остальные праздничные дни — по расписанию воскресенья. Власти просят жителей заранее учитывать это при планировании поездок по городу.

До июня сургутские автобусы продолжат работать по зимнему расписанию. Ознакомиться с ним можно на сайте администрации, где опубликованы графики движения по всем маршрутам на будние и выходные дни.


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