16+
Из-за дождливых ноябрских выходных в травмцентре Сургута произошел настоящий ажиотаж

В Сургуте за выходные за помощью в травмцентр обратились более 250 горожан

Из-за дождливых ноябрских выходных в травмцентре Сургута произошел настоящий ажиотаж
Фото obtc.ru

В Сургуте резкое потепление с дождём в выходные превратило улицы в сплошной каток и привело к скачку уличных травм. Как сообщили sitv.ru в городском травмцентре, за 15-16 ноября помощь понадобилась более чем 250 горожанам, при этом пик обращений пришёлся на воскресенье — тогда в травматологию обратились 142 человека.

По данным медиков, около 70% случаев связаны с гололёдом. Среди наиболее частых повреждений — переломы лучевой кости и лодыжек; также фиксировались ушибы грудной клетки и коленных суставов, растяжения связок голеностопа.

Врачи призывают жителей учитывать погодные условия, выбирать нескользящую обувь и быть особенно осторожными на дворовых территориях и переходах.


Сегодня в 15:20
