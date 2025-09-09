16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  83,2425   EUR  98,0336  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​У поликлиники № 2 в Сургуте появится новая парковка на 20 машин

Стоянка у поликлиники №2 в Сургуте готова на 90%

​У поликлиники № 2 в Сургуте появится новая парковка на 20 машин
Фото: администрация Сургута

У городской поликлиники № 2 в Сургуте завершается обустройство новой парковки. Место для стоянки появится там, где раньше стояли заброшенные гаражи, рассказали в городской администрации.

«Парковочное пространство готово практически на 90%. Здесь уже уложено новое дорожное покрытие. Осталось выполнить примыкание к проезжей части. В ближайшее время работы будут завершены», – говорится в сообщении.

Парковка рассчитана на 20 автомобилей. Работы выполняет компания «Интера-спорт» в рамках социального партнерства с администрацией города.

Кстати, изначально стоянку планировали построить в 2026 году.

Напоминаем, что в 37-м микрорайоне Сургута почти достроили большую открытую парковку рядом с поликлиникой №4.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:57, просмотров: 413, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdR8d9G реклама на siapress.ru 
