Медведя, зашедшего в поселок Солнечный, прогнали в лес

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,6736   EUR  92,3252  

Новости

  • В Сургуте стартовал проект по сохранению исторической памяти среди школьников

    В Сургуте стартовал проект по сохранению исторической памяти среди школьников

    Сегодня в 18:58
    31 0
  • ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог

    ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог

    Сегодня в 18:51
    51 0
  • В России обновлен рекорд средневзвешенной цены нового автомобиля

    В России обновлен рекорд средневзвешенной цены нового автомобиля

    Сегодня в 18:38
    76 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=XpLMZbCOevj944S3eufpa1USqWCT1SgxafycpddswTkRPFh79bLsrIFwH9F9umgen3rwbb/oBcWJNxZf1FuBigNKAmG8kVB6HEIF/bl/ThGVtvx2/QC0XNBRX30NJ6V0"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk реклама на siapress.ru
  • Россияне вновь побили собственный рекорд по закупке антидепрессантов

    Россияне вновь побили собственный рекорд по закупке антидепрессантов

    Сегодня в 18:07
    115 0
  • Тюменская область: индустриальные парки как точка пересечения интересов инвестора, бизнеса и государства

    Тюменская область: индустриальные парки как точка пересечения интересов инвестора, бизнеса и государства

    Сегодня в 17:25
    174 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее

    «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее

    Сегодня в 15:46
    190 0
  • ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме

    ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме

    Сегодня в 15:38
    184 0
  • Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов

    Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов

    Сегодня в 14:42
    212 0
  • ​Свобода длилась 24 дня: югорчанка ударила подругу ножом и вернулась за решетку

    ​Свобода длилась 24 дня: югорчанка ударила подругу ножом и вернулась за решетку

    Сегодня в 13:51
    266 0
  • ​В Сургут привезут ковчег с мощами блаженной Матроны Московской

    ​В Сургут привезут ковчег с мощами блаженной Матроны Московской

    Сегодня в 12:40
    329 0
  • ​Глава Сургута начал пользоваться мессенджером МАХ

    ​Глава Сургута начал пользоваться мессенджером МАХ

    Сегодня в 11:49
    304 0
  • ​В Югре запустили акцию «Телефон доверия ‒ Помощь всегда рядом»

    ​В Югре запустили акцию «Телефон доверия ‒ Помощь всегда рядом»

    Сегодня в 11:33
    268 0
  • ​В Сургутском районе заметили медведя – на этот раз в поселке Солнечный

    ​В Сургутском районе заметили медведя – на этот раз в поселке Солнечный

    Сегодня в 11:21
    310 0
Больше новостей
Намерение повысить налогообложение самозанятых дополнительно на 2 процента — это:
Комментировать
0
Правильно ли запрещать иностранцам работать в такси, как это сделали власти Петербурга?

Правильно, это должно касаться всех иностранцев 57.8%

Правильно, но это должно касаться только нелегалов или не имеющих постоянного жительства в России 29.4%

Неправильно 7.8%

Не знаю 4.9%

Всего голосов: 102

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Сургутском районе заметили медведя – на этот раз в поселке Солнечный

Медведя, зашедшего в поселок Солнечный, прогнали в лес

​В Сургутском районе заметили медведя – на этот раз в поселке Солнечный
Фото: freepik.com

Накануне, 3 августа, на территории поселка Солнечный Сургутский район заметили медведя. Об этом сообщили на официальной странице администрации муниципалитета во «ВКонтакте».

«В настоящее время зафиксирован случай захода медведя на территорию поселка. Ведется работа по его отлову. Просим вас быть более бдительными и осторожными!» – говорится в сообщении.

Позже власти поселка сообщили, что дикое животное удалось прогнать обратно в лес.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:21, просмотров: 312, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургут привезут ковчег с мощами блаженной Матроны Московской 329
  2. ​В Сургутском районе заметили медведя – на этот раз в поселке Солнечный 312
  3. ​Глава Сургута начал пользоваться мессенджером МАХ 304
  4. ​В Югре за сутки сбили двух пешеходов 301
  5. ​Маленький пациент из Нижневартовска победил редкую опухоль 282
  6. ​В Югре запустили акцию «Телефон доверия ‒ Помощь всегда рядом» 268
  7. ​Свобода длилась 24 дня: югорчанка ударила подругу ножом и вернулась за решетку 266
  8. Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов 212
  9. «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее 191
  10. ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме 185
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША 1944
  2. ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара 1885
  3. ​Безопасность летом: как избежать трагедий на воде и с огнем // ONLINE 1879
  4. ​В Сургуте в ходе рейда выявили три точки незаконной торговли 1844
  5. ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта 1743
  6. ​Когда будет школа в 35-м микрорайоне? Кто ее построит и за какие деньги? 5 неудобных вопросов «Бруснике» 1674
  7. ​Новый сквер в Сургуте оказался без людей – жители предлагают, как это исправить 1646
  8. Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола 1574
  9. ​В начале августа в Сургуте пройдет концерт под открытым небом 1526
  10. ​В Сургуте начнет расти спрос на вторичное жилье 1516
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 26761
  2. MAXимум вопросов 8360
  3. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 6466
  4. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 5618
  5. ​Перестройка работы школы 5087
  6. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 5026
  7. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 4577
  8. ​Лекарственные растения и хлеб на защите Родины 4251
  9. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 4030
  10. В Сургут прибыли 250 студентов со всей России, чтобы работать на стройке второго моста через Обь 3948

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика