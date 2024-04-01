Незнакомка из Интернета обманула югорчанина на 750 тысяч рублей

16+
​Югорчанин не сходил на выставку и лишился 750 тысяч рублей из-за мошенницы

Фото: ru.freepik.com

30-летний житель Ханты-Мансийска познакомился в Интернете с девушкой. Незнакомка выбрала художественную выставку для свидания и взяла на себя организацию отдыха. Аферистка убедила югорчанина перевести ей 750 тысяч рублей, сообщает «Муксун» со ссылкой на полицию.

Мошенницу не нашли, но возбудили уголовное дело. Несмотря на предупреждения полиции югорчане продолжают доверять незнакомцам и переводить им свои денежные средства.

Ранее мы писали, что телефонные мошенники донимают каждого пятого югорчанина.


Сегодня в 12:42
Яндекс.Метрика