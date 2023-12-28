16+
Для россиян увеличили бесплатный лимит переводов самому себе

В 2024 году россияне смогут переводить самим себе до 30 миллионов без комиссии

Для россиян увеличили бесплатный лимит переводов самому себе
Фото: ru.freepik.com

С мая россияне смогут переводить между своими счетами в разных банках до 30 млн рублей без комиссии через СПБ. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба ЦБ РФ.

«Новый лимит переводов самому себе (Ме2Ме-перевод) в СБП начнет действовать с 1 мая 2024 года — одновременно со вступлением в силу соответствующего закона», — говорится в сообщении.

При этому для переводов другим людям лимит сохраняется – 100 тысяч рублей в месяц.


Сегодня в 14:27
