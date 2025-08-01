Полковник Александр Исак стал новым военным комиссаром Сургута

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,3163   EUR  91,8751  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША

    31 июля в 15:31
    652 0
  • В Тюмени при помощи механизма КРТ изымут почти 150 гаражей для жилого квартала

    В Тюмени при помощи механизма КРТ изымут почти 150 гаражей для жилого квартала

    Сегодня в 17:40
    40 0
  • ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара

    ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара

    Сегодня в 16:47
    126 0 
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk
  • ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта

    ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта

    Сегодня в 16:13
    135 0
  • ​Микрорайон 20А в Сургуте скоро получит новую детскую площадку

    ​Микрорайон 20А в Сургуте скоро получит новую детскую площадку

    Сегодня в 15:29
    151 0 
  • ​Средняя зарплата в России вплотную приблизилась к 100 тысячам рублей

    ​Средняя зарплата в России вплотную приблизилась к 100 тысячам рублей

    Сегодня в 14:33
    206 0
  • ​Права просрочены – решил откупиться: в Сургутском районе водитель пытался сунуть взятку гаишнику

    ​Права просрочены – решил откупиться: в Сургутском районе водитель пытался сунуть взятку гаишнику

    Сегодня в 13:51
    218 0
  • ​В Сургуте появился мурал в честь военных медиков

    ​В Сургуте появился мурал в честь военных медиков

    Сегодня в 13:15
    224 0
  • ​В Сургуте обследовался пациент из Амстердама

    ​В Сургуте обследовался пациент из Амстердама

    Сегодня в 12:21
    369 0
  • ​В Сургуте начнет расти спрос на вторичное жилье

    ​В Сургуте начнет расти спрос на вторичное жилье

    Сегодня в 11:36
    433 0
  • В Югре определили лучшие муниципальные практики. У Сургута — одно первое и одно третье место

    В Югре определили лучшие муниципальные практики. У Сургута — одно первое и одно третье место

    Сегодня в 11:30
    254 0
  • Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола

    Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола

    Сегодня в 11:11
    305 0
  • Президент подписал введение новых пошлин и увеличение действующих для мигрантов и водителей

    Президент подписал введение новых пошлин и увеличение действующих для мигрантов и водителей

    Сегодня в 10:23
    282 0
Намерение повысить налогообложение самозанятых дополнительно на 2 процента — это:
Комментировать
0
Правильно ли запрещать иностранцам работать в такси, как это сделали власти Петербурга?
Комментировать
0
​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара

Полковник Александр Исак стал новым военным комиссаром Сургута

​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара
Фото: Ирина Швец

Сегодня, 1 августа, в Сургуте официально представили нового военного комиссара города. Им стал полковник Александр Исак, передает издание «Сургутская трибуна».

Александр Исак приступил к исполнению обязанностей военкома с сегодняшнего дня. Ранее должность военного комиссара Сургута с 2018 года занимал Андрей Калядин.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:47, просмотров: 127, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Вологодской области закрылась половина алкомаркетов после введения «полусухого закона» 556
  2. ​В Сургуте начнет расти спрос на вторичное жилье 433
  3. ​В Сургуте обследовался пациент из Амстердама 369
  4. Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола 305
  5. Президент подписал введение новых пошлин и увеличение действующих для мигрантов и водителей 282
  6. Эксперты прогнозируют стремительное падение цен на «борщевой набор» в августе 270
  7. ​Суды без пошлин, рассылки по согласию, драгметаллы под контролем: что изменится в августе 265
  8. В Югре определили лучшие муниципальные практики. У Сургута — одно первое и одно третье место 254
  9. ​Домокомплект – доступное решение для качественного строительства 240
  10. Предпринимать реальные меры по спасению Саймы можно уже сегодня, не дожидаясь 2030 года 226
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 26034
  2. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 3425
  3. ​Подростки из Нефтеюганска устроили потасовку с полицейскими 1834
  4. Количество иностранных граждан, получивших из бюджета подарочные сертификаты «Расту в Югре», за год увеличилось почти на 50% 1669
  5. Сургут готовит конкурс на застройку Ядра центра города 1571
  6. ​Психическое здоровье собак: на что обратить внимание хозяину // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1479
  7. ​Солнце обожгло? Не повторяйте эти ошибки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1479
  8. ​Штраф до 10 тысяч: в России вступили в силу новые ПДД по предоставлению преимущества для спецмашин 1456
  9. ​Тюменская область укрепляет сельское здравоохранение благодаря госпрограммам 1389
  10. ​Югорчан ждет теплая, но дождливая погода в эти выходные 1382
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 26034
  2. MAXимум вопросов 6701
  3. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 5807
  4. Продажа «Агентства» действительно нанесла ущерб городу. Но но ни замглавы, ни директор депимущества не принимают решения о проведении подобной сделки 5760
  5. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 5010
  6. Сургутян приглашают на фестиваль, где будет сплошной позитив и добрососедство 4856
  7. Сургутская пилотажная группа «Барсы» под угрозой: что произошло 4732
  8. ​Перестройка работы школы 4389
  9. Что известно о врио главы МРЭО ГИБДД, которого задержали в Сургуте 4365
  10. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 4269

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

