Атлеты из Сургутского района собрались сдвинуть с места 30-тонный самосвал

В Лянторе установят рекорд России по буксировке крупногабаритной техники

Атлеты из Сургутского района собрались сдвинуть с места 30-тонный самосвал

В Лянторе собираются установить рекорд России по буксировке крупногабаритной техники. Силачи Александр Зинец и Александр Абдурахманов постараются сдвинуть с места и протянуть на расстояние самосвал BELL B35D весом более 30 тонн. Об этом сообщает «Сургутская Трибуна».

«Такую технику будем буксировать впервые в России! — рассказывает Александр Зинец. — Фиксировать рекорд будет советник президента ООО «Сильнейшая нация мира» по рекордам и уникальным достижениям Михаил Иванов».

Мероприятие пройдет 12 июня в 15.00 на городской площади.

Напомним, что ранее сургутский спортсмен-силач Максим Гамецкий заявил о желании сдвинуть с места вертолет.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
04 июня в 17:02, просмотров: 795, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
05 июня в 02:09
На самом деле, все эти рекорды по буксировке не имеют практического применим. Зачем человеку это делать? Когда есть трактор. Это цирк- шапито. «Выходят на арену силачи….» и так далее. Между тем, людям всегда интересны пределы физических возможностей человека, как тягловой силы. Здесь единицей тяглового измерения является лошадиная сила: 1 л.с. - 735 Ватт, как известно из школьного курса физики. Простой человек развивает силу 100-150 ватт. есть в пять раз меньше лошади.
«Сила есть-ума не надо». А если нет силы, то человек включает голову и подключает лошадей в качестве тягловой силы. А потом появился паровой двигатель, затем ДВС, появился трактор и так далее по списку. Кстати, в 30-х годах была выведена тягловая порода лошадей «Владимирский тяжеловоз», который мог свободно передвигать груз в 15 тонн медленным шагом на большие расстояния и 1,5 тонн рысью. Это имело тогда большое народнохозяйственное значение. А рекорд этой породы лошадей был установлен в Тамбове, когда лошадь тяжеловоз передвинула груз в 23 тонны на расстояние 23 м. То что в Лянторе два силача собрались вдвоём сдвинут груз в 30 тонн- это равносильно работе обычной лошади породы «владимирский тяжеловоз». Потому что доказано, что человек может даже превосходить по силе или по мощности 1 л.с. в полтора раза.
А вот то, что Максим Гамецкий сдвинул «Боинг» весом в 40 тонн это уже интересно, потому что не укладывается в силовые возможности даже лошади «владимирский тяжеловоз», которая рекордно передвинула груз весом в 23 тонны. Тянуть груз за два рекордсмена «владимирских тяжеловоза» это за пределами физики человека. Здесь вероятно есть какой-то подвох. Потому, как не крути, все эти буксировки это банальный цирк. И не более того. А потому многое в этих номерах скрыто от глаз зрителей. Правда в Лянторе будут фиксировать рекорд спортивные комиссары из «общества ограниченной ответственности». Ну да ладно.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

