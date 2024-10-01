16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,2221   EUR  104,1735  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​В конце октября россиян ждет шестидневная рабочая неделя

В России с 28 октября по 2 ноября будет шесть рабочих дней

​В конце октября россиян ждет шестидневная рабочая неделя
Фото: freepik.com

Россиян ждет шестидневная рабочая неделя с 28 октября по 2 ноября. Связано это с переносом выходного дня с субботы на 30 апреля, сообщают РИА Новости.

«Выходной день 2 ноября был перенесен на 30 апреля этого года, чтобы создать непрерывные выходные с 28 апреля по 1 мая. При этом рабочий день в субботу будет сокращенным», ‒ указали в сообщении.

Однако, из-за празднования Дня народного единства россияне все равно будут отдыхать два дня подряд ‒ 3 и 4 ноября.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:46, просмотров: 151, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727412333"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727981980"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "149"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "62"
      ["name"]=>
      string(22) "Бахтавар (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(45) "https://kassa-ugra.ru/event/219841#show-order"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "90ab72e4696818db550f539c1d664a1c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(92) "АНО«ЦТИБК»«Бердэм»(«Единство») ИНН8602314898 erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-27 09:45:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-03 23:59:40"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "149"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#333 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727412333"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727981980"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "149"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "62"
      ["name"]=>
      string(22) "Бахтавар (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(45) "https://kassa-ugra.ru/event/219841#show-order"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "90ab72e4696818db550f539c1d664a1c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(92) "АНО«ЦТИБК»«Бердэм»(«Единство») ИНН8602314898 erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-27 09:45:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-03 23:59:40"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "149"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#333 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727412333"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727981980"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=VvzqAj2cixPKne0obYoWLeI418vmC14M054MQxFLgQ3Olh46XKkREjWiXCYKzAbFu+IyBhWrkD6KB9sxcFYs6SxBClbqNaDoQgzs2CqLK5u2QUVkOGc/dwXbcm4XDa7FiYZAdIMHwaFzpvCNcIwjgA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "149"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "62"
      ["name"]=>
      string(22) "Бахтавар (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(45) "https://kassa-ugra.ru/event/219841#show-order"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "90ab72e4696818db550f539c1d664a1c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(92) "АНО«ЦТИБК»«Бердэм»(«Единство») ИНН8602314898 erid:2SDnjccoZ6a"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-27 09:45:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-03 23:59:40"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "149"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#333 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
АНО«ЦТИБК»«Бердэм»(«Единство») ИНН8602314898 erid:2SDnjccoZ6a реклама на siapress.ru
АНО«ЦТИБК»«Бердэм»(«Единство») ИНН8602314898 erid:2SDnjccoZ6a реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​После смертельного ДТП на обрыве реки в Мегионе перекрыли дорогу 705
  2. Сургутская школа №46 отметила 20-летний юбилей 663
  3. ​Какие законы вступят в силу в октябре 2024 года в России 624
  4. ​«ДСК-1» обсудил с коллегами вопросы формирования архитектуры проектов 599
  5. В Сургуте подходит к завершению благоустройство двух общественных пространств 595
  6. Солнце поглотит Землю через 5 миллиардов лет. Или нет? 551
  7. На выставку «Сургут. Нефть и Газ» в этом году приехали более 120 компаний 551
  8. Житель Нижневартовска перевел мошеннику рекордные 27 млн рублей 535
  9. ​В России стартует осенний призыв: что известно 499
  10. Сургутский проект помощи людям, вышедшим из мест лишения свободы, претендует на международную награду 497
  1. В Сургуте горит ЖК «Гудзон» 1479
  2. Невоспитанные подростки терроризируют ресторан в Сургуте 1441
  3. ​На дорогах Сургута поймали пять таксистов без лицензии 1403
  4. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 сентября? // АФИША 1374
  5. ​Опасения россиян о заморозке вкладов можно понять, но шанс подобного события крайне низок 1373
  6. ​Самые дорогие и дешевые квартиры в Сургуте // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1372
  7. ​В Сургуте сносят очередную заброшку 1280
  8. Как сыр в масле больше не покататься! 1276
  9. В Москве стартовали продажи iPhone 16 1241
  10. ​Передвижная выставка трофейной техники НАТО в Сургуте стартовала 1225
  1. ​Юмористическое шоу Comedy Club закрывают 13370
  2. ​Ученые из Индии изобрели глазные капли, помогающие снимать очки для чтения 13105
  3. ​Легендарные синие автобусы уехали из Сургута к новым владельцам 5407
  4. ​Просьбы сургутян услышаны: девять автобусных маршрутов обещали изменить 4383
  5. В Сургуте стартовал отопительный сезон 4297
  6. Что происходит с замедлением YouTube в России // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3810
  7. ​Феномен учителя-биолога 3225
  8. ​Вокзал на двоих 2852
  9. Свадьба в Пыть-Яхе обернулась стрельбой и поножовщиной 2848
  10. ​Правильный дом 2725

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика