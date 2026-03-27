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Доктор, у меня это. Сахарный диабет // ONLINE

Эндокринолог из Сургута ‒ о сахарном диабете, как об эпидемии

Доктор, у меня это. Сахарный диабет // ONLINE
Фото спикера

Российские власти все чаще говорят: сахарный диабет может превратиться в настоящую эпидемию. Но насколько ситуация действительно серьезная? Почему растет число пациентов и можно ли остановить этот процесс?

Об этом в эфире СИА-ПРЕСС поговорим с врачом-эндокринологом отделения специализированной помощи №1 клинико-диагностической поликлиники Сургутской окружной клинической больницы Лидией Евлоевой.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Доктор, у меня это. Сахарный диабет // ONLINE 589
  2. В Югре вновь будут судить по подозрению в коррупции бывшую соратницу Андрея Филатова 295
  3. В Сургут приехали три новых автобуса 282
  4. Сургутяне получат больше прямых рейсов на юг — аэропорт переходит на летнее расписание 263
  5. Сургутские энергетики планируют улучшить электроснабжение дачников 259
  6. Сургут получил новый стимул к развитию своей туристической привлекательности 253
  7. Как коммунальщики в Сургуте предотвращают погружение города в огромные весенние лужи 252
  8. Хирурги достали из сердца югорчанки опухоль размером с картофелину 251
  9. В Сургуте молодые семьи приглашают на мероприятие «Точка роста» 224
  10. Родителям первоклашек приготовиться — зачисление начнется в понедельник 216
  1. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 1893
  2. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 1848
  3. Власти Сургута предупредили об ответственности за сокрытие гибели животных 1806
  4. ​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» 1707
  5. ​Власти Сургута увеличили финансирование инициативных проектов 1389
  6. ​От сцены до фасада: в Сургуте обновляют театр на улице Грибоедова // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1363
  7. ​Россияне все чаще испытывают тревогу и депрессию 1254
  8. ​В Сургуте не будут менять маршруты общественного транспорта ради школьников 1229
  9. ​Тюменская область усиливает статус нефтегазового хаба 1207
  10. ​В Тюменской области по нацпроекту отремонтировали лечебный корпус райбольницы 1190
  1. Первый канал рассказал всей стране о Сургуте в новом выпуске тревел-шоу 8947
  2. Цветы с топором 5750
  3. ​Медицина для правильных 5708
  4. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 4584
  5. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 4282
  6. Обсуждать и согласовывать проекты КРТ должны и местные депутаты, и жители Югры 3737
  7. К середине марта в Югре ожидается потепление почти до нуля 3401
  8. ​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта 3320
  9. На волнах моей памяти 3311
  10. ​На волнах моей памяти 3138

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