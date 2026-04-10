Сургутянам рассказали, как построить дом через эскроу-счет

Администрация Сургута объяснила, что такое эскроу-счет при индивидуальном жилищном строительстве. В карточках − как работает механизм, какие шаги нужно пройти и что важно учесть при строительстве дома.
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Администрация Сургута объяснила, что такое эскроу-счет при индивидуальном жилищном строительстве. В карточках − как работает механизм, какие шаги нужно пройти и что важно учесть при строительстве дома.
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