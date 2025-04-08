16+
​Уралсиб улучшил сервис электронных заявок на выдачу наличных для бизнеса

Процедура оформления электронного чека на снятие наличных в кассе стала удобнее и проще

​Уралсиб улучшил сервис электронных заявок на выдачу наличных для бизнеса
Фото: Банк Уралсиб

Erid: 2SDnjbzHmsr

Банк Уралсиб обновил сервис электронных заявок на выдачу наличных средств в «Уралсиб Бизнес Онлайн» – процедура оформления электронного чека на снятие наличных в кассе стала удобнее и проще:

  • не нужно подключать услугу «Электронный сервис по работе с наличными» для формирования электронного чека, она подключается автоматически при отправке в банк первой заявки через «Уралсиб Бизнес Онлайн»;
  • при формировании электронного чека не нужно оформлять дополнительную заявку на заказ наличных, она будет направлена в банк автоматически при оформлении чека на сумму 500 000 рублей и более.

Преимущества использования электронного чека:

  • электронный чек полностью заменяет бумажную чековую книжку;
  • процедура получения наличных денег в кассе упрощается, экономится время на визитах в офисы банка
  • снижаются риски неполучения денежной наличности в случае неправильного оформления денежного чека на бумажном носителе.

Более подробно о продуктах и сервисах для бизнес-клиентов можно узнать на сайте ПАО «БАНК УРАЛСИБ» и по телефону 8 800-700-77-16.

Erid: 2SDnjbzHmsr

Реклама. ИНН 0274062111

ПАО « БАНК УРАЛСИБ»


Сегодня в 15:45
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje9srpC реклама на siapress.ru
