16+
Федор Метрусенко, чей образ лег в основу нижневартовского Алеши, стал почетным жителем Югры

Звание почетного жителя Югры получил человек, ставший прототипом монумента «Покорителям Самотлора»

Федор Метрусенко, чей образ лег в основу нижневартовского Алеши, стал почетным жителем Югры
Фото администрации Нижневартовска

Депутаты Думы Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа приняли решение присвоить звание «Почётный гражданин Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа – Югры» Фёдору Метрусенко – человеку, чей образ запечатлён в монументе «Покорителям Самотлора» и хорошо знаком каждому жителю региона. С инициативой отметить его заслуги выступил губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук, рассказывает канал «Стройкомплекс Югры».

Фёдор Степанович – член общественной организации «Ветеран» и живая легенда эпохи освоения Севера. Для строительного и нефтегазового комплекса региона это решение имеет особое символическое значение: он олицетворяет поколение первопроходцев, чьим трудом возводились города, осваивались месторождения и формировалась энергетическая мощь страны. Решение о присвоении звания подчёркивает признание этого вклада на уровне всего округа.


нравится (2) не нравится (1)
27 ноября в 14:52, просмотров: 913, комментариев: 2
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
27 ноября в 16:10
Поздравляю первопроходца Самотлора Фёдора Метрусенко с присвоением Почетного звания «Почётный гражданин Ханты-Мансийского округа-Югры».
Alkonowa1ow
27 ноября в 16:17
Надо заметить, что памятник «Покорителям Самотлора» с горящим факелом многие десятилетия встречает всех въезжающих в столицу Самотлора. Символ города, символ эпохи, визитная карточка города Нижневартовска имеет образ конкретного человека- Фёдора Метрусенко. И это замечательно. Это замечательно потому, что каждый первопроходец Самотлора, как и Фёдор Метрусенко мог стать нижнеартовским «Алешей». Такое было героическое, легендарное, трудное, но счастливое для всех первопроходцев Самотлора время.
