Роспотребнадзор Югры рассказал, сколько ВИЧ-инфицированных проживают в Югре

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  107,7409   EUR  114,3149  

Новости

  • В Югре замдиректора «Монетки» проиграл деньги магазина в онлайн-казино

    В Югре замдиректора «Монетки» проиграл деньги магазина в онлайн-казино

    Сегодня в 17:04
    151 0
  • ​«Сибпромстрой» берет курс на школы и детсады

    ​«Сибпромстрой» берет курс на школы и детсады

    Сегодня в 16:39
    176 0
  • В Югре проживает более 30 тысяч ВИЧ-инфицированных

    В Югре проживает более 30 тысяч ВИЧ-инфицированных

    Сегодня в 16:04
    190 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732043074"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733252383"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "153"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "66"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МК ДоктороФ (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://vk.com/mkdoctorof"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "7eb81359dcfb022a5317476c3113aef6.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(64) " ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 00:04:34"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-03 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "153"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732043074"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733252383"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "153"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "66"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МК ДоктороФ (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://vk.com/mkdoctorof"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "7eb81359dcfb022a5317476c3113aef6.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(64) " ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 00:04:34"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-03 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "153"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732043074"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733252383"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6HIKRKfMxFBQi+NN6YstpoO2lhQlIHQkY2aPzlPUD4RiVLkxkhEYLCpHB99fJy/RClE24ClkdMTlnVPtw9Yg3WP7/eG86kvbb739fVGxXkjRp6++tM7ANZFk8keXLWel"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "153"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "66"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МК ДоктороФ (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://vk.com/mkdoctorof"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "7eb81359dcfb022a5317476c3113aef6.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(64) " ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 00:04:34"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-03 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "153"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Нижневартовский фестиваль «Самотлорские ночи» признан лучшим туристическим событием года

    ​Нижневартовский фестиваль «Самотлорские ночи» признан лучшим туристическим событием года

    Сегодня в 15:37
    176 0
  • ​Станция скорой помощи в Сургуте готова на 98%

    ​Станция скорой помощи в Сургуте готова на 98%

    Сегодня в 15:34
    209 0
  • ​Маткапитал вырастет: выплаты составят 676 тысяч рублей

    ​Маткапитал вырастет: выплаты составят 676 тысяч рублей

    Сегодня в 14:52
    201 0
  • ​Нефтепроводчики проводят профзанятия для школьников

    ​Нефтепроводчики проводят профзанятия для школьников

    Сегодня в 14:50
    194 0
  • В России кофе подорожает на 25%

    В России кофе подорожает на 25%

    Сегодня в 14:08
    219 0
  • ​Врачи ХМАО спасли пациента с «хрустальной аортой»

    ​Врачи ХМАО спасли пациента с «хрустальной аортой»

    Сегодня в 13:34
    274 0
  • В Сургуте состоялся очередной форум, посвященный безопасности

    В Сургуте состоялся очередной форум, посвященный безопасности

    Сегодня в 13:34
    236 0
  • В Сургуте почти достроили новый парк

    В Сургуте почти достроили новый парк

    Сегодня в 13:31
    276 0
  • ​В Сургуте временно отключат светофоры на основных перекрестках

    ​В Сургуте временно отключат светофоры на основных перекрестках

    Сегодня в 12:35
    313 0
  • ​В Сургуте заливают ледовые катки

    ​В Сургуте заливают ледовые катки

    Сегодня в 12:21
    241 0
Больше новостей
Вас волнует подорожание бытовой техники?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Югре проживает более 30 тысяч ВИЧ-инфицированных

Роспотребнадзор Югры рассказал, сколько ВИЧ-инфицированных проживают в Югре

В Югре проживает более 30 тысяч ВИЧ-инфицированных
Фото: freepik

Специалисты управления Роспотребнадзора по Югре назвали число ВИЧ-инфицированных жителей округа.

«В Югре более 30 000 ВИЧ-положительных граждан. ВИЧ может коснуться каждого, независимо от образа жизни. Невозможно определить статус человека по внешнему виду», – передают в телеграм-канале Роспотребнадзора Югры.

Узнать свой статус можно только с помощью анализа крови, который для граждан России проводится бесплатно.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:04, просмотров: 191, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Югра - не Швеция, но… 357
  2. ​В Сургуте временно отключат светофоры на основных перекрестках 313
  3. ​В ХМАО при ДТП погибли два человека 310
  4. ​Никакого праздника: мэрия Нижневартовска оставит горожан в новогоднюю ночь без салюта 292
  5. Под 2,2%: застройщик «ДСК-1» запустил выгодную ипотечную программу для семей с детьми 280
  6. В Сургуте почти достроили новый парк 276
  7. ​Врачи ХМАО спасли пациента с «хрустальной аортой» 274
  8. ​Чем занять себя в пробке: югорчане выбирают шахматы и викторины 245
  9. ​В Сургуте заливают ледовые катки 241
  10. В Сургуте состоялся очередной форум, посвященный безопасности 236
  1. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 2865
  2. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 2292
  3. «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл» 1953
  4. ​В Сургуте растет число брошенных автомобилей 1676
  5. ​В ХМАО ушла из жизни основатель частной клиники Наталья Пархомович 1619
  6. ​Прощание с основательницей самого крупного частного медцентра Сургута пройдет в субботу 1569
  7. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 1506
  8. ​В Думе Сургута утвердили единый документ территориального планирования и градостроительного зонирования 1441
  9. ​Михаил Селюков: «Давайте не обманываться – 9 из 10 жителей Югры не связывают свою старость с автономным округом» 1403
  10. ​Два человека погибли в ДТП с грузовиком на трассе «Тюмень – Ханты-Мансийск» 1315
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 9461
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6817
  3. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5990
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 5130
  5. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 4081
  6. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3581
  7. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3472
  8. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 3107
  9. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 3091
  10. ​Вершина человеческого счастья 2912

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика