Логотип Сиапресс
16 югорчан в 2023 году стали миллионерами

В прошлом году жители ХМАО выиграли 67 миллионов в лотереях

16 югорчан в 2023 году стали миллионерами
Фото: пресс-служба «Национальной Лотереи»

Жители Югры в 2023 году выиграли более 67 миллионов рублей во всероссийские государственные лотереи, сообщили в пресс-службе оператора лотерей. За 12 месяцев более 47 тысяч жителей ХМАО выиграли в играх бренда, а 16 счастливчиков стали миллионерами. Общий объем всех выигрышей в регионе превысил 67 миллионов рублей.

«Благодаря «Национальной Лотерее» миллионерами в России уже стали более 1300 человек. Общий объем выигрышей участников всех лотерей бренда превысил 10 млрд рублей. Призы от 1 миллиона рублей регулярно выигрывают участники тиражных и моментальных лотерей бренда, и после одного только новогоднего розыгрыша «Мечталлион» в этом году количество миллионеров увеличилось на 457 человек», – подчеркнули в пресс-службе оператора лотерей.


Сегодня в 12:18
Яндекс.Метрика