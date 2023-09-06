16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,5383   EUR  104,9043  

Новости

Вы пойдете голосовать на выборы в это воскресенье?
Вы бы запретили в Сургуте прокат электросамокатов?

Да, очень мешают 34.9%

Нет, но ограничительные меры нужны 42%

Нет, пусть ездят без ограничений 20.7%

Не знаю 2.4%

Всего голосов: 169

В Югре водитель грузовика спровоцировал ДТП - пострадал один человек

Водитель грузовика спровоцировал ДТП на югорской трассе, пострадал один человек

В Югре водитель грузовика спровоцировал ДТП - пострадал один человек
Фото: телеграм-канал "Госавтоинспекция ХМАО"

В Югре водитель грузовика спровоцировал ДТП с пострадавшим. Авария случилась вечером накануне, 5 сентября, на 951 км автодороги «Тюмень-Тобольск-Ханты-Мансийск» в Ханты-Мансийском районе.

По данным Госавтоинспекции ХМАО, 41-летний водитель грузового транспортного средства «АЦПТ-43118» при перестроении не уступил дорогу и допустил столкновение с движущимся в попутном направлении автомобилем «ВАЗ» под управлением 61-летнего мужчины.

В результате ДТП 27-летний пассажир Лады получил травмы.


Сегодня в 10:05, просмотров: 203, комментариев: 0
