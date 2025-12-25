В школах Сургута действует актировка для 1-11 классов второй смены

Сегодня, 25 декабря, в Сургуте ученики 1-11 классов второй смены не пойдут в школу. Из-за низкой температуры воздуха занятия отменяются, сообщили в администрации города.

