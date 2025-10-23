На трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» будет действовать ограничение движения из-за ремонтных работ

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,6549   EUR  94,7543  

Новости

  • Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды

    Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды

    Сегодня в 15:34
    74 0
  • Двое югорчан вошли в список финалистов международной премии #МыВместе

    Двое югорчан вошли в список финалистов международной премии #МыВместе

    Сегодня в 14:32
    137 0
  • Молодогвардейцы из Югры встретили и начали распределять гуманитарный груз в Макеевке

    Молодогвардейцы из Югры встретили и начали распределять гуманитарный груз в Макеевке

    Сегодня в 14:32
    140 0 
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • В Сургуте остановки подключают к электричеству, чтобы они грели круглосуточно

    В Сургуте остановки подключают к электричеству, чтобы они грели круглосуточно

    Сегодня в 13:29
    188 0
  • Сургутян приглашают пользоваться сервисами «Госуслуги. Дом» и «Госуслуги. Моя школа»

    Сургутян приглашают пользоваться сервисами «Госуслуги. Дом» и «Госуслуги. Моя школа»

    Сегодня в 13:03
    202 0 
  • ​Кремль изучит, как россияне относятся к выборам и кандидатам – участникам СВО

    ​Кремль изучит, как россияне относятся к выборам и кандидатам – участникам СВО

    Сегодня в 12:41
    231 0
  • Бывший мэр Плёса оформил на родственников две трети городской недвижимости — прокуратура

    Бывший мэр Плёса оформил на родственников две трети городской недвижимости — прокуратура

    Сегодня в 12:21
    250 0
  • Участник программы «Герои Югры» стал помощником депутата окружной думы

    Участник программы «Герои Югры» стал помощником депутата окружной думы

    Сегодня в 12:08
    231 0
  • Движение по трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» ограничено до конца октября

    Движение по трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» ограничено до конца октября

    Сегодня в 10:28
    291 0
  • В Сургуте завершается фестиваль современной музыки «Мир звучит»

    В Сургуте завершается фестиваль современной музыки «Мир звучит»

    Сегодня в 10:13
    269 0
  • ​Тюменский проект «Перезагрузка» поможет молодежи с ОВЗ найти себя в творчестве и общении

    ​Тюменский проект «Перезагрузка» поможет молодежи с ОВЗ найти себя в творчестве и общении

    22 октября в 20:25
    515 0
  • ​В Тюменской области создан молодежный общественный совет по правам человека

    ​В Тюменской области создан молодежный общественный совет по правам человека

    22 октября в 20:07
    510 0
  • ​Земские работники культуры получат льготную ипотеку

    ​Земские работники культуры получат льготную ипотеку

    22 октября в 19:51
    524 0
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к аренде жилья:
Комментировать
0
Движение по трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» ограничено до конца октября

На трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» будет действовать ограничение движения из-за ремонтных работ

Движение по трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» ограничено до конца октября
Фото: ru.freepik.com

На участке трассы «Сургут – Нижневартовск» временно введены ограничения движения транспорта. Об этом сообщает администрация города.

«С 21 октября до 21.00 31 октября ограничено движение автотранспорта по автомобильной дороге г. Сургут – г. Нижневартовск (км 3 – км 12) в рамках производства ремонтных работ по данному объекту», – говорится в сообщении.

Водителей просят учитывать ограничения движения при планировании поездок.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:28, просмотров: 293, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Роскомнадзор заявил о частичном ограничении работы Telegram и WhatsApp в России 602
  2. ​Неограниченные возможности студии видеозаписи 598
  3. ​Отечественные разработки ускорили доступ к интернет-ресурсам для югорчан 530
  4. ​Земские работники культуры получат льготную ипотеку 524
  5. ​Карта «120 дней на максимум» Уралсиба возглавила рейтинг кредитных карт с длинным грейсом 524
  6. ​Тюменский проект «Перезагрузка» поможет молодежи с ОВЗ найти себя в творчестве и общении 515
  7. ​В Тюменской области создан молодежный общественный совет по правам человека 510
  8. ​Тюменская область запускает масштабную модернизацию систем водоснабжения и водоотведения 509
  9. Движение по трассе «Сургут – Нижневартовск» ограничено до конца октября 293
  10. В Сургуте завершается фестиваль современной музыки «Мир звучит» 269
  1. ​Бензин дороже доллара: сургутяне массово жалуются на резкий рост цен 2338
  2. Механизмы нежности. Андрей Дикоев // ONLINE 2264
  3. Какой импульс второй мост через Обь даст экономике и инфраструктуре Сургута и Югры 2195
  4. Ужесточение правил оказания медпомощи мигрантам — правильное решение, которое разгрузит систему здравоохранения 2177
  5. ​Мост поколений: от стройотрядов 60-х до «Звезды Оби» 2135
  6. ​В Сургуте запретили выход на лёд: его толщина пока небезопасна 1865
  7. ​Сбер запустил первый онлайн-акселератор для цифровизации бизнеса в УрФО и Башкирии 1858
  8. ​В Сургуте дорогу, соединяющую улицу Киртбая с Тюменским трактом, построят с велодорожками, ливневкой и двумя остановками 1819
  9. ​Тюменская область укрепляет энергетическую безопасность для дальнейшего развития 1773
  10. ​Жители Сургута пожаловались на вырубку деревьев в центре города 1770
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 10763
  2. Погуляем, поедим 7803
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6420
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 5931
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5357
  6. ​Доктор, у меня это. Болезнь Паркинсона // ONLINE 5137
  7. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 4965
  8. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 4657
  9. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4386
  10. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4132

