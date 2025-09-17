16+
​В Сургуте у поликлиники №4 открыли парковку на 219 машин

В 37-м микрорайоне Сургута завершили строительство парковки у поликлиники

​В Сургуте у поликлиники №4 открыли парковку на 219 машин
Фото: freepik.com

В Сургуте достроили парковку у городской поликлиники №4 в 37-м микрорайоне. Новый объект рассчитан на 219 машиномест, оборудован освещением и системой видеонаблюдения. Территория уже открыта для всех горожан и пользуется спросом, рассказал заместитель директора по проектированию МКУ «Управление капитального строительства» Андрей Арменчу.

Парковка сделана в комплексе с подъездом к детскому саду: уложено новое асфальтовое покрытие, обеспечен подъезд спецтехники для подвоза продуктов и коммунальных услуг. Сейчас завершаются документальные процедуры передачи объекта в эксплуатацию.

Строительство велось с июня по август, подрядчиком выступила компания «ЮВиС». Общая стоимость проекта составила около 70 млн рублей, средства выделены из местного бюджета.


Сегодня в 12:51
