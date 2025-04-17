16+
В сургутском банке дебошир с ножом ранил росгвардейца

Сургутянин с ножом напал на людей в банке и ранил силовика

В сургутском банке дебошир с ножом ранил росгвардейца
Фото: Управление Росгвардии по ХМАО

В Сургуте мужчина устроил дебош в отделении банка и ранил ножом сотрудника Росгвардии. Об этом в пресс-службе Управления Росгвардии по Югре, передает «Вестник Сургутского района».

Ситуация развернулась в одном из банков на улице Губкина. Один из посетителей начал агрессивно себя вести и нападать на клиентов. Персонал оперативно нажал тревожную кнопку, после чего в отделение прибыли сотрудники Росгвардии.

«При задержании нападавшего сотрудник Росгвардии получил ранение ножом в кисть руки. Несмотря на это, злоумышленник был задержан и передан полиции», – сообщили в пресс-службе.

Пострадавшему оказали первую медицинскую помощь. Сейчас специалисты выясняют мотивы поведения дебошира.


Сегодня в 15:00
