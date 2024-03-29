На трассе в сторону Сургута из-за непогоды ограничили движение

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1710743258"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1712516389"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "124"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "47"
["name"]=>
string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
["link"]=>
string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "124"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#352 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#351 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#350 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1710743258"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1712516389"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "124"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "47"
["name"]=>
string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
["link"]=>
string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "124"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#352 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#351 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#350 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1710743258"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1712516389"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Tk6qLKPGahGVaEzA/5+0Yl4rORhvyuvIoHhC7od9bmGm1bnKPN2O85GcAiLj5MPpyRqL8VSno3OMY9rMyyWREJ7a5lJz4OJKhosvosW3jeIlM5V+VLMAYWA7h6FwP9tEjbleeJKLVBT9rQS45JVNQQ=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "124"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "47"
["name"]=>
string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
["link"]=>
string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "124"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#352 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#351 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#350 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}