ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z
ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z реклама на siapress.ru
​Трубопровод на Пролетарском починили

Порыв трубопровода на Пролетарском проспекте Сургута устранили

​Трубопровод на Пролетарском починили
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Работы по восстановлению трубопровода на Пролетарском проспекте завершены сегодня ночью, сообщает СТВ со ссылкой на Городские теплосети.
Напомним, авария случилась в районе домов на пр.Пролетарский, 8/2 и ул. Ивана Кайдалова, 28/1 — рядом детским садом «Аленький цветочек». Из-за лопнувшей трубы соседние дома остались без горячей воды.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:42
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

