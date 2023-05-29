16+
Девушка-байкер пострадала в ДТП в Сургуте

В Сургуте около ТЦ «Исток» произошла авария с участием мотоцикла, девушка пострадала

Девушка-байкер пострадала в ДТП в Сургуте
Фото: «Местоположение ДПС Сургут» в VK

В воскресенье, 28 мая, вечером в районе торгового центра «Исток» в Сургуте произошла авария с участием мотоцикла, в котором пострадала девушка-байкер. Об этом сообщает «Сургутская Трибуна».

Очевидцы рассказали, что мотоцикл сбил автомобиль ВАЗ, нарушивший правила дорожного движения. Водитель легковушки выехал со двора через двойную сплошную. От удара байк залетел под другой автомобиль. На данный момент пострадавшая госпитализирована.


Сегодня в 09:45, просмотров: 500, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

