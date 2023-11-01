16+
Сургутские заборы приведут к единообразию

В Сургуте определились с оформлением ограждений

Сургутские заборы приведут к единообразию
Фото: администрация Сургута

В Сургуте приведут заборы к одному виду. Как рассказал главный архитектор города Алексей Фокеев, все ограждения теперь будут серыми, с четкими геометрическими линиями, в основе – оцинкованная сталь или чугун. Заборы продолжат устанавливать на протяжении пятидесяти метров влево и вправо от регулируемого пешеходного перехода.

«Это распространяется при процессе замены – есть приложение, которое регламентирует тот или иной тип ограждений в зависимости от того, где оно находится: производственная территория, общественное пространство и проч. Это свод рекомендаций, которые необходимо учитывать. Какого-то дополнительного бремени для предпринимательского сообщества эти нормы не влекут. Мы просто наводим порядок по внешнему виду, в том числе – и по цветовым решениям», – приводит слова главного архитектора «Сургутская трибуна».


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:51, просмотров: 135, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

