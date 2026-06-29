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Врач из Югры во время отпуска спас участницу восхождения на Эльбрус

Фельдшер из Югры помог туристке во время восхождения на Эльбрус

Врач из Югры во время отпуска спас участницу восхождения на Эльбрус
Фото Депздрава Югры

Фельдшер Центра медицины катастроф Югры Артур Фаттахов покорил Эльбрус и помог туристке во время восхождения. У одной из участниц группы на высоте более 4 тысяч метров появились признаки горной болезни, сообщает телеканал «Югра».

Состояние женщины ухудшилось из-за кислородного голодания на большой высоте. Руководители похода приняли решение немедленно спускать ее в базовый лагерь.

На маршруте Артур Фаттахов провел полный осмотр и оказал необходимую первую помощь. Уже через 40 минут состояние туристки заметно улучшилось, и угроза миновала. История показала, что профессиональные навыки югорских медиков могут понадобиться даже вдали от работы и в экстремальных условиях.

Сам фельдшер признался, что рад был не только подняться на вершину, но и применить свои знания во время сложной ситуации.


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