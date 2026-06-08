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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
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Жители Югры могут купить 1,9 тысячи литров бензина на среднюю зарплату

Югра заняла пятое место в России по доступности бензина

Жители Югры могут купить 1,9 тысячи литров бензина на среднюю зарплату
Фото Magnific

Югра заняла пятое место среди регионов России по доступности бензина. На среднюю месячную зарплату жители округа могут купить 1907 литров топлива марки АИ-92, следует из рейтинга РИА Новости.

В апреле средняя стоимость литра АИ-92 в регионе составляла 62,62 рубля. За год бензин подорожал на 12,3%.

Лидером рейтинга стала Москва, где на среднюю зарплату можно приобрести 2533 литра бензина по цене 64,11 рубля за литр. Второе место заняла Чукотка, третье — Ямал. В соседнем округе на средний доход доступны 2400 литров АИ-92 стоимостью 65,06 рубля за литр. Четвертой стала Магаданская область.

Югра также обошла Санкт-Петербург, который занял девятое место с показателем 1665 литров. Тюменская область расположилась на 15-й строчке: ее жители могут купить 1345 литров топлива по цене 61,73 рубля за литр.


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АУ «Сургутский политехнический колледж», ИНН 8602200072 erid:2SDnjdh5gDx реклама на siapress.ru
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  2. ​«Я ничего не организовывал»: экс-глава Сургута Андрей Филатов выступил с последним словом в суде 503
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  4. ​На Международный Сабантуй в Сургуте пришли более 50 тысяч человек 341
  5. В Сургутском районе проходит ремонт дороги, которая позволит людям купаться в озерах 317
  6. ​Власти готовят автоматический перевод пенсионных накоплений «молчунов» в программу сбережений 317
  7. Компании Югры чаще всего ищут рабочих, строителей и производственный персонал 307
  8. Врачи Югры провели сложнейшую операцию на сердце и печени пациента. Такого в России еще никто не делал 305
  9. Жители Югры могут купить 1,9 тысячи литров бензина на среднюю зарплату 301
  10. Запущен прямой рейс между Сургутом и Геленджиком 296
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  7. ​Модернизация аэропорта Сургута остается под вопросом из-за газопровода 1409
  8. В Югре будет построен центр обработки данных, работающий на энергии от попутного нефтяного газа 1405
  9. Сургутские врачи несколько суток боролись за жизнь годовалого ребенка, укушенного змеей 1404
  10. ​Заслуги инвестиционной команды Тюменской области признали на федеральном уровне 1396
  1. ​Сургут накрыла майская пурга // ВИДЕОФАКТ 6590
  2. ​Возле «Спортмастера» на проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вырубают деревья 6145
  3. ​Кто отвечает за хаос с самокатами в Сургуте? 5361
  4. ​Нет времени на подумать 4653
  5. ​Правильная реакция 4435
  6. Наш долг - бережно хранить память о героическом прошлом, воспитывать у молодёжи уважение к истории Отечества и быть достойными подвига победителей 3708
  7. ​Что посмотреть на вторых майских выходных — подборка лучших фильмов о Великой Отечественной 3589
  8. Дата, ставшая символом героизма, смелости и верности Родине 3465
  9. Бургер, гуд бай 3463
  10. День Великой Победы — символ надежды и веры в лучшее будущее 3268

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