Прокуратура Когалыма добилась компенсации морального вреда для школьника

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724177975"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785192"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=s5i5Ldm4aC8QLvLv2WB6uiNwiFZSuh2XKCAKQXDimoH+zsFTcXeVhTk/7VIIiXpAiXvfQUCcbpAupyQDofVlY/P3kMOjEroH3TmC2T2zAozaQTP4lKJ8jFeSfxKG6IpJ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=s5i5Ldm4aC8QLvLv2WB6uiNwiFZSuh2XKCAKQXDimoH+zsFTcXeVhTk/7VIIiXpAiXvfQUCcbpAupyQDofVlY/P3kMOjEroH3TmC2T2zAozaQTP4lKJ8jFeSfxKG6IpJ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "145"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Позитив Продакшн (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72bc5264522afed8aa3dfeeedb834196.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:19:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:52"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "145"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724178002"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785145"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TQw0UxjNjXwuPst+cAmQ54JU0AN28kyCZNTkVqJjSRdV50G1DQ/zYLYp+4COoRU4c6uB3rgDCPmEuu45/P+MSXcAtVNB6NGOftGsXDBmsheQcjg/nalBTbR36hfwVO0G"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TQw0UxjNjXwuPst+cAmQ54JU0AN28kyCZNTkVqJjSRdV50G1DQ/zYLYp+4COoRU4c6uB3rgDCPmEuu45/P+MSXcAtVNB6NGOftGsXDBmsheQcjg/nalBTbR36hfwVO0G"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "146"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Позитив Продакшн (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "59643e643a559d5353e08b4c6ab6a85e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:20:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:05"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "146"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724178002"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785145"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TQw0UxjNjXwuPst+cAmQ54JU0AN28kyCZNTkVqJjSRdV50G1DQ/zYLYp+4COoRU4c6uB3rgDCPmEuu45/P+MSXcAtVNB6NGOftGsXDBmsheQcjg/nalBTbR36hfwVO0G"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TQw0UxjNjXwuPst+cAmQ54JU0AN28kyCZNTkVqJjSRdV50G1DQ/zYLYp+4COoRU4c6uB3rgDCPmEuu45/P+MSXcAtVNB6NGOftGsXDBmsheQcjg/nalBTbR36hfwVO0G"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "146"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Позитив Продакшн (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "59643e643a559d5353e08b4c6ab6a85e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:20:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:05"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "146"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724177975"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785192"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=s5i5Ldm4aC8QLvLv2WB6uiNwiFZSuh2XKCAKQXDimoH+zsFTcXeVhTk/7VIIiXpAiXvfQUCcbpAupyQDofVlY/P3kMOjEroH3TmC2T2zAozaQTP4lKJ8jFeSfxKG6IpJ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=s5i5Ldm4aC8QLvLv2WB6uiNwiFZSuh2XKCAKQXDimoH+zsFTcXeVhTk/7VIIiXpAiXvfQUCcbpAupyQDofVlY/P3kMOjEroH3TmC2T2zAozaQTP4lKJ8jFeSfxKG6IpJ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "145"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Позитив Продакшн (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72bc5264522afed8aa3dfeeedb834196.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:19:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:52"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "145"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Качаев Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Качаев Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,7745   EUR  102,4927  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы отдаете предпочтение:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли забирать телефоны у школьников перед уроками?
Комментировать
0
Вы употребляете армянский коньяк?
Комментировать
1
Больше опросов

​Школа ХМАО выплатит школьнику 400 тысяч рублей за полученную травму на уроке

Прокуратура Когалыма добилась компенсации морального вреда для школьника

​Школа ХМАО выплатит школьнику 400 тысяч рублей за полученную травму на уроке
Фото: freepik.com

В Когалыме школа заплатит компенсацию морального вреда ученику, который получил травму на уроке. Об этом сообщает прокуратура ХМАО в соцсетях.

Инцидент произошел в январе 2023 года. 13-летний мальчик получил травму в виде перелома ноги. Его здоровью причинен вред средней тяжести.

Прокурор Когалыма внес в адрес директора образовательного учреждения представление. Также он подал иск в суд с требованием возместить ребенку моральный ущерб. Школа выплатит ученику 400 тысяч рублей в качестве компенсации морального вреда.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:38, просмотров: 248, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Более 2000 бегунов со всей страны приняли участие в Тобольском марафоне 556
  2. ​Цветочный выбор 480
  3. ​Дачный «Пикассо» и другие номинации: чем удивили сургутяне на конкурсе «Урожай года − 2024» 479
  4. ​Даже скорректированный Генплан Сургута – все так же про жилье, а не про перспективу города 405
  5. ​Неопытный водитель из Югорска опрокинул собственный автомобиль 401
  6. ​В ХМАО среди причин смертности лидируют болезни сердца 344
  7. ​22 сентября в Северном полушарии Земли наступит астрономическая осень 334
  8. ​Россияне массово едут в Японию 332
  9. ​Подросток из ХМАО придумал проект «Школа самокатов» 317
  10. Сладость будет в тягость? 315
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 13592
  2. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3014
  3. ​Скандальный ресторатор Алексей Гулякин убежал от обманутого инвестора в Сургуте 1826
  4. ​«Тюменский клан» и Сергей Собянин – уже давно не одно и то же 1801
  5. ​Медработники, преподаватели и другие: зарплаты работников федеральных госучреждений вырастут на 5,1% 1747
  6. ​«Спи спокойно, малыш»: жители Нефтеюганска несут цветы и игрушки к месту гибели восьмилетнего мальчика 1493
  7. Нетрезвая женщина на Kia въехала в дерево в Нижневартовске 1376
  8. ​Доработанный проект сургутского Генплана готов. К нему есть вопросы, но он уже явно лучше предыдущей версии 1310
  9. ​Автоледи из Нефтеюганска насмерть сбила ребенка на самокате – теперь ее ждет уголовное дело 1260
  10. ​Нововведения для школьников и учителей в 2024-2025 учебном году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1237
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 13592
  2. ​Чирикова: мята и шалфей входят в список наркотических растений 13311
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 5170
  4. ​Россия не в топе: ВОЗ назвала самые пьющие страны мира 4015
  5. Рабочая неделя в Югре начнется с тумана, дождей и гроз 3888
  6. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 3794
  7. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3232
  8. ​Тесно 3231
  9. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3014
  10. Выжить в лесу // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 2827

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика