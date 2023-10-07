16+
Опасный обгон завершился ДТП с четырьмя пострадавшими в Нефтеюганске

В Нефтеюганске четыре человека пострадали в ДТП из-за опасного обгона

Опасный обгон завершился ДТП с четырьмя пострадавшими в Нефтеюганске
Фото: группа "Госавтоинспекция Нефтеюганска" / vk.com

Четыре человека пострадали в ДТП накануне, 6 октября, в Нефтеюганске. Авария произошла около 07.25 утра на ул. Проезд 5П. По данным городской Госавтоинспекции, 28-летний водитель Toyota Avensis решил обогнать движущийся впереди Nissan Juke не с левой, а с правой стороны, не справился с управлением и врезался в Fiat Ducato под управлением 23-летнего молодого человека.

В результате аварии травмы получили пассажиры и водители иномарок.


Сегодня в 10:31
