​В Сургуте устроят субботник ради новой волейбольной площадки

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,3289   EUR  91,7056  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША

    31 июля в 15:31
    1161 2
  • ​Цветы и минута молчания: в Сургуте отметили день ВДВ

    ​Цветы и минута молчания: в Сургуте отметили день ВДВ

    02 августа в 13:58
    511 0
  • ​Новая поликлиника в Тобольске откроет двери для 20 тысяч жителей: губернатор Моор проверил ход работ

    ​Новая поликлиника в Тобольске откроет двери для 20 тысяч жителей: губернатор Моор проверил ход работ

    02 августа в 13:24
    391 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#352 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#352 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#352 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754020908"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754852393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=H6mjXsFJb/EYUicY+bLl8SLjlK29Gk6BQbPnqjLDkkzmXX3s/XtxqQgDPbBXnmPWftOczuw2APkN0Qf5S1ZDWHgV+NzK3NzuZ8CjXgA1Rtb2RunBdYMWqMqEqk0QOy9S"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-01 09:01:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-10 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#356 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Сургутский район в третий раз признан самым эффективным в Югре

    ​Сургутский район в третий раз признан самым эффективным в Югре

    02 августа в 11:29
    450 0
  • ​Сургутские врачи помогли ребенку с синдромом, при котором во сне замирает дыхание

    ​Сургутские врачи помогли ребенку с синдромом, при котором во сне замирает дыхание

    02 августа в 10:36
    481 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • Каждая пятая семья с детьми в России планирует брать кредит, чтобы подготовиться к школе

    Каждая пятая семья с детьми в России планирует брать кредит, чтобы подготовиться к школе

    01 августа в 17:56
    688 1
  • В Тюмени при помощи механизма КРТ изымут почти 150 гаражей для жилого квартала

    В Тюмени при помощи механизма КРТ изымут почти 150 гаражей для жилого квартала

    01 августа в 17:40
    730 0
  • ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара

    ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара

    01 августа в 16:47
    1014 0
  • ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта

    ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта

    01 августа в 16:13
    866 1
  • ​Микрорайон 20А в Сургуте скоро получит новую детскую площадку

    ​Микрорайон 20А в Сургуте скоро получит новую детскую площадку

    01 августа в 15:29
    759 0
  • ​Средняя зарплата в России вплотную приблизилась к 100 тысячам рублей

    ​Средняя зарплата в России вплотную приблизилась к 100 тысячам рублей

    01 августа в 14:33
    649 0
  • ​Права просрочены – решил откупиться: в Сургутском районе водитель пытался сунуть взятку гаишнику

    ​Права просрочены – решил откупиться: в Сургутском районе водитель пытался сунуть взятку гаишнику

    01 августа в 13:51
    794 0
  • ​В Сургуте появился мурал в честь военных медиков

    ​В Сургуте появился мурал в честь военных медиков

    01 августа в 13:15
    817 0
Больше новостей
Намерение повысить налогообложение самозанятых дополнительно на 2 процента — это:
Комментировать
0
Правильно ли запрещать иностранцам работать в такси, как это сделали власти Петербурга?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола

​В Сургуте устроят субботник ради новой волейбольной площадки

Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола
Фото freepik.com

В Сургуте планируют обустроить площадку для пляжного волейбола возле ТЦ «Росич» — по инициативе местной молодежи и члена молодежной палаты при думе города Дениса Негру. Новый спортивный уголок станет доступен для всех желающих заниматься волейболом в любое удобное время. Но начать реализацию предлагается с субботника.

Инициаторы призывают собраться 3 августа в 10:30 и выйти на уборку территории, чтобы расчистить пустырь от мусора. Все последующие этапы — отсыпку песком, установку волейбольных стоек и организацию дворового турнира — организаторы обещают взять на себя.


нравится (0) не нравится (2)
01 августа в 11:11, просмотров: 798, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Karabas
01 августа в 21:29
На этом месте каждый Новый год ледовый городок с катками для детей и катание на оленях. Два десятка волейболистов закроют место где в новогодние дни проводят время несколько сотен детей с родителями

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Цветы и минута молчания: в Сургуте отметили день ВДВ 511
  2. ​Сургутские врачи помогли ребенку с синдромом, при котором во сне замирает дыхание 481
  3. Сургуту нужно больше яркого, необычного, в хорошем смысле провокативного искусства на улицах города 479
  4. ​Сургутский район в третий раз признан самым эффективным в Югре 450
  5. ​Новая поликлиника в Тобольске откроет двери для 20 тысяч жителей: губернатор Моор проверил ход работ 391
  1. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 3718
  2. ​Подростки из Нефтеюганска устроили потасовку с полицейскими 2059
  3. Количество иностранных граждан, получивших из бюджета подарочные сертификаты «Расту в Югре», за год увеличилось почти на 50% 1891
  4. ​Психическое здоровье собак: на что обратить внимание хозяину // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1731
  5. ​В библиотеки Сургутского района поступило свыше шести тысяч новых книг 1590
  6. ​В Сургуте готовятся к открытию масштабного памятника строителям 1470
  7. ​В Сургуте вступили в силу новые правила парковки и перемещения на электросамокатах 1459
  8. Между Сургутом и Казанью с августа будет два рейса в неделю 1385
  9. ​Центр материнства Сургута подтвердил статус лидера здравоохранения региона 1375
  10. ​«Скверы Сургута теперь полностью под запретом для проезда СИМ» 1321
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 26304
  2. MAXимум вопросов 7294
  3. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 6031
  4. Продажа «Агентства» действительно нанесла ущерб городу. Но но ни замглавы, ни директор депимущества не принимают решения о проведении подобной сделки 6024
  5. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 5233
  6. Сургутян приглашают на фестиваль, где будет сплошной позитив и добрососедство 5072
  7. Что известно о врио главы МРЭО ГИБДД, которого задержали в Сургуте 4619
  8. ​Перестройка работы школы 4610
  9. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 4501
  10. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 4136

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика