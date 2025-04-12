16+
​Над Сургутом взошла «Розовая Луна» // ФОТОФАКТ

Сургутяне заметили на небе «Розовую Луну»

​Над Сургутом взошла «Розовая Луна» // ФОТОФАКТ
Фото: siapress.ru

Читательница siapress.ru поделилась кадрами «Розовой Луны», которая взошла над городом.

«Выглянула в окно, и аж дух захватило. Какая она большая, яркая, так низко над землей», – поделилась Мария А.

Ранее мы писали, что в Северном полушарии произойдет первое весеннее полнолуние. Его также называют «Розовой Луной». Такое название феномен получил из-за цветения растения Phlox subulata (флокс шиловидный, или розовый мох), что растет на востоке Северной Америки.


