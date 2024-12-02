16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  107,7409   EUR  114,3149  

Новости

  • В России кофе подорожает на 25%

    Сегодня в 14:08
    11 0
  • ​Врачи ХМАО спасли пациента с «хрустальной аортой»

    Сегодня в 13:34
    97 0
  • В Сургуте состоялся очередной форум, посвященный безопасности

    Сегодня в 13:34
    96 0 
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • В Сургуте почти достроили новый парк

    Сегодня в 13:31
    107 0
  • ​В Сургуте заливают ледовые катки

    Сегодня в 12:21
    162 0
  • ​Чем занять себя в пробке: югорчане выбирают шахматы и викторины

    Сегодня в 11:36
    186 0
  • ​Никакого праздника: мэрия Нижневартовска оставит горожан в новогоднюю ночь без салюта

    Сегодня в 10:52
    218 0
  • Под 2,2%: застройщик «ДСК-1» запустил выгодную ипотечную программу для семей с детьми

    Сегодня в 10:50
    205 0
  • ​В ХМАО при ДТП погибли два человека

    Сегодня в 10:18
    247 0
  • В России запретят навязывание дополнительных услуг при покупке билетов

    01 декабря в 17:30
    518 0
  • В Югре открыли движение по первому автозимнику

    01 декабря в 16:40
    459 0
  • Сургутская спортсменка взяла золото на Всероссийских соревнованиях по плаванию

    01 декабря в 16:03
    585 0
  • Система «Дозор» зафиксировала 150 нарушений благоустройства в Сургуте

    01 декабря в 15:03
    590 0
​В Сургуте временно отключат светофоры на основных перекрестках

Отключение светофоров в Сургуте связано с ремонтными работами

Фото: siapress.ru

Сегодня, 2 декабря, в промежутке с 8:30 до 17:30 в Сургуте будут временно отключать светофоры. Связано это с плановыми ремонтными работами на электросетевом комплексе, сообщили СургутИнформ-ТВ в Госавтоинспекции.

Так, светофоры не будут работать на перекрестках:

  • 30 лет Победы − Ленина.
  • Ленина − 50 лет ВЛКСМ.
  • Ленина − Университетская.
  • 50 лет ВЛКСМ − Студенческая.
  • Тюменский тракт − Белый Яр.
  • Югорский тракт − Энергетиков.
  • Энергетиков − Гагарина.

А также на Ленина (в районе школы №10), Студенческой (в районе лицея №3).


Сегодня в 12:35, просмотров: 189, комментариев: 0
  1. Система «Дозор» зафиксировала 150 нарушений благоустройства в Сургуте 590
  2. Сургутская спортсменка взяла золото на Всероссийских соревнованиях по плаванию 585
  3. В России запретят навязывание дополнительных услуг при покупке билетов 518
  4. На любой кошелек: самые дешевые и дорогие квартиры в Сургуте // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 504
  5. В Югре открыли движение по первому автозимнику 459
  6. ​Югра - не Швеция, но… 258
  7. ​В ХМАО при ДТП погибли два человека 248
  8. ​Никакого праздника: мэрия Нижневартовска оставит горожан в новогоднюю ночь без салюта 218
  9. Под 2,2%: застройщик «ДСК-1» запустил выгодную ипотечную программу для семей с детьми 206
  10. ​В Сургуте временно отключат светофоры на основных перекрестках 189
  1. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 2850
  2. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 2254
  3. ​В Сургуте выбрали место для строительства синагоги 2046
  4. «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл» 1937
  5. ​В Сургуте растет число брошенных автомобилей 1647
  6. ​В ХМАО ушла из жизни основатель частной клиники Наталья Пархомович 1603
  7. ​Прощание с основательницей самого крупного частного медцентра Сургута пройдет в субботу 1548
  8. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 1463
  9. ​В Думе Сургута утвердили единый документ территориального планирования и градостроительного зонирования 1425
  10. ​У назначения Павла Тараканова первым замгубернатора Югры есть несколько плюсов и только один минус 1412
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 9367
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6807
  3. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5974
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 5120
  5. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 4067
  6. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3573
  7. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3463
  8. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 3087
  9. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 3082
  10. ​Вершина человеческого счастья 2903

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

