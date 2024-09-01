Сургутский фотограф запечатлел первое осеннее северное сияние

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,1868   EUR  100,7622  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    29 августа в 15:15
    1731 0
  • ​Первое осеннее северное сияние украсило небо Сургута

    ​Первое осеннее северное сияние украсило небо Сургута

    Сегодня в 16:41
    143 0
  • ​Расходы россиян на цветы на День знаний выросли на 15% за год

    ​Расходы россиян на цветы на День знаний выросли на 15% за год

    Сегодня в 15:39
    170 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=2iZbYIYNLLR5MF1h6mIBsra/4kmpIXlDI/Id3ThsXkKNMx/iAKkrItw6PYERzqbGHkUF3BobfZiJc9nxqGfNZtychVnP1PVhAjvRr6zwYS5jXKuI8GLD7r7jPysTNmpB5J+Uwq9N8moVQFUfVV33JA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Лихач протаранил несколько машин на улице Крылова в Сургуте

    ​Лихач протаранил несколько машин на улице Крылова в Сургуте

    Сегодня в 14:00
    297 0
  • ​Читатели siapress.ru высказались за запрет телефонов в школах

    ​Читатели siapress.ru высказались за запрет телефонов в школах

    Сегодня в 13:25
    181 0
  • Средняя цена базового школьного набора составила более 15 тысяч рублей

    Средняя цена базового школьного набора составила более 15 тысяч рублей

    Сегодня в 12:28
    199 0
  • ​Два пассажира скончались от травм в ДТП на трассе «Сургут-Салехард»

    ​Два пассажира скончались от травм в ДТП на трассе «Сургут-Салехард»

    Сегодня в 11:31
    278 0
  • ​Этим летом 10 пар из Сургута отметили золотую свадьбу

    ​Этим летом 10 пар из Сургута отметили золотую свадьбу

    Сегодня в 10:32
    286 0
  • ​В Сургуте прошел первый турнир футбольных мам

    ​В Сургуте прошел первый турнир футбольных мам

    Сегодня в 10:08
    311 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    31 августа в 15:42
    718 0
  • ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    31 августа в 14:51
    542 0
  • Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    31 августа в 14:18
    751 0
  • ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    31 августа в 13:23
    524 0
Больше новостей
Дуров виноват?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Первое осеннее северное сияние украсило небо Сургута

Сургутский фотограф запечатлел первое осеннее северное сияние

​Первое осеннее северное сияние украсило небо Сургута
Фото: Рамиль Нуриев

Этой ночью фотограф из Сургута Рамиль Нуриев запечатлел на камеру удивительное явление — первое осеннее северное сияние. Потрясающий кадр он опубликовал в своих соцсетях.

На фотографии отчетливо видны яркие зеленые пятна, осветившие пространство над поверхностью Земли. Они украсили синеву неба, отражаясь в спокойной водной глади. Картина дополняется россыпью звезд.

Ранее жители Нижневартовска стали свидетелями редкого северного сияния.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:41, просмотров: 144, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте прошел первый турнир футбольных мам 311
  2. Это настоящий профессиональный праздник нашего района – ведь у нас добывается почти пятая часть всей российской нефти 300
  3. ​Лихач протаранил несколько машин на улице Крылова в Сургуте 298
  4. ​Сегодня Сургут — экономический центр региона, благодаря вам, в том числе 298
  5. ​Этим летом 10 пар из Сургута отметили золотую свадьбу 286
  6. ​Два пассажира скончались от травм в ДТП на трассе «Сургут-Салехард» 278
  7. Мы вместе движемся к очередному историческому рубежу – 13-миллиардной тонне нефти 247
  8. ​Что должно быть в автоаптечке с 1 сентября? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 221
  9. ​Работы на правом берегу моста через Обь в Сургуте завершены 216
  10. Средняя цена базового школьного набора составила более 15 тысяч рублей 199
  1. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5075
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША 1731
  3. ​Так ли страшны видеоигры? 1346
  4. ​Сюрприз будет 1296
  5. ​В Сургуте обсудили застройку территории бывшего совхоза «Северное» 1139
  6. ​Эндокринолог: «Мы наблюдаем эпидемию сахарного диабета второго типа. Причина − ожирение и малоподвижный образ жизни» 1114
  7. ​Даже скорректированный Генплан Сургута – все так же про жилье, а не про перспективу города 1104
  8. ​Цветочный выбор 1092
  9. Сладость будет в тягость? 1090
  10. ​Россияне массово едут в Японию 1056
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 17231
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 5560
  3. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5075
  4. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 4206
  5. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3605
  6. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3535
  7. ​Яблочный спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3361
  8. ​Церковь и архитектура 3090
  9. ​В Сургутском кардиоцентре десятки пациентов получили пищевое отравление. Их жизням ничего не угрожает 3071
  10. ​Штрафуйте 2776

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика