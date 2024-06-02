16+
​В Сургутском районе открыли XXI Международную экологическую акцию «Спасти и сохранить»

Традиционная экологическая акция стартовала в Сургутском районе

​В Сургутском районе открыли XXI Международную экологическую акцию «Спасти и сохранить»
Фото: admsr.ru

Сургутский район объявил о старте уже XXI Международной экологической акции «Спасти и сохранить». В этом году она посвящена сохранению водных ресурсов. Начальное мероприятие собрало эковолонтеров городских и сельских поселений района: они заявили о своих планах на сезон.

Ежегодно в экологических акциях Сургутского района участвуют около 20 тысяч жителей: они вовлечены в традиционные природоохранные мероприятия — в первую очередь, озеленение территорий и проведение субботников. Так, в 2023 году в рамках акции от бытового мусора было очищено более 700 га территории — участники субботников собрали более девяти тысяч кубометров мусора; озеленено 10,5 га территории; на переработку отправилось более десяти тонн макулатуры.


Сегодня в 15:17
