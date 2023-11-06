16+
​Сургутские певцы покорили Москву

Вокальный ансамбль «Альтус» вернулся в Сургут с «Битвы хоров» с наградой

​Сургутские певцы покорили Москву
Фото: admsurgut.ru

Вокалисты Городского культурного центра вернулись из Москвы с наградой: вокальный ансамбль «Альтус» достояно представил Сургут и Югру в финале Всероссийского конкурса «Битва Хоров!», сообщает пресс-служба мэрии.

Теперь в активе артистов — диплом Лауреата 2 степени в номинации «Эстрадный хор», а также выступление на ВДНХ в составе «Всероссийского Сводного хора Первых» в День народного единства.


Сегодня в 12:10
