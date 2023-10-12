16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  96,9948   EUR  103,0350  

Новости

Больше новостей
Ваше отношение к автобусной реформе в Сургуте изменилось?
Комментировать
0
Как вы оцениваете инициативу по созданию проекта Сургутского кремля?
Комментировать
0
Вы следите за ситуацией в Израиле?
Комментировать
0
Последние пять лет вы смотрите телевизор...
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

ТРЦ «Агора» в Сургуте попытаются продать по сниженной цене

Сургутский ТРЦ «Агора» продадут за 750 миллионов

ТРЦ «Агора» в Сургуте попытаются продать по сниженной цене
Фото: vk.com/agoramall

В Сургуте снова продают ТРЦ «Агора», но на этот раз со скидкой. Ранее объект, принадлежавший опальному бизнесмену Андрею Копайгоре, выставляли на торги за 885,8 млн, теперь же – за 750 млн рублей. Об этом пишет «Сургутская трибуна».

По данным банка непрофильных активов «Траст», торги должны состояться 17 ноября. Заявки принимаются до 9 ноября. Покупатель станет владельцем здания ТРЦ и получит право аренды земли.


нравится (2) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:27, просмотров: 339, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid: Kra23StNL реклама на siapress.ru
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​За все беды 593
  2. Рабочим в ХМАО добавили денег 388
  3. ​Замедление машин, подводный музей и стеклянные беседки – ноу-хау, которые можно сделать в Сургуте 383
  4. ​Возвращаемся к тому, от чего пытались уйти 363
  5. ТРЦ «Агора» в Сургуте попытаются продать по сниженной цене 339
  6. ​Нефтетранспортное предприятие повысило надежность объектов магистральных трубопроводов в четырех регионах 335
  7. В Югре отремонтируют сельские дороги 329
  8. Иномарка спровоцировала ДТП в Сургуте: двое пострадали 325
  9. Бригада скорой помощи оживила вартовчанина с остановкой сердца 317
  10. ​Жителя Нижневартовска завалило грунтом в траншее 305
  1. «Жизнь в городе замерла»: бывшие сургутяне − о происходящем в городах Израиля 3620
  2. В Сургуте по ошибке снесли здание Росимущества 2019
  3. Более 70% югорчан поддержали идею «социальных полок» с товарами с истекающим сроком годности 1981
  4. Губернатор Югры посетила значимые для Сургута объекты 1678
  5. Юные сургутские тайбоксеры вернулись из Турции с золотыми медалями 1452
  6. В ХМАО погубившего в ДТП женщину и ребенка 17-летнего парня заключили под стражу 1420
  7. В строительство моста через Обь вольют дополнительно 13,3 млрд рублей 1410
  8. ​Госинспектор получил сотрясение мозга после драки в поселке Тундрино 1377
  9. ​В ХМАО нашли колбасу и сосиски с вирусом африканской чумы свиней 1357
  10. Студенты и преподаватели Тюменского индустриального университета получили сертификаты на выплаты нефтепроводной компании 1327
  1. ​Взрыв термоядерной бомбы в космосе над Сибирью в первую очередь отбросит на 30 лет назад саму Сибирь 5923
  2. Стало известно, в какие даты югорчанам придут пенсии и пособия в октябре 3883
  3. «Жизнь в городе замерла»: бывшие сургутяне − о происходящем в городах Израиля 3620
  4. ​В Сургуте изменили механизм использования социальных транспортных карт 3589
  5. ​А Сургуту слабо? 3575
  6. «Мы опробовали площадку с кинологом и собакой и выявили некоторые недостатки» 3274
  7. «Коронавирус, грипп или любая ОРВИ — удар по организму. Лучше привиться заранее и защитить себя» 3083
  8. ​Живой труп 2971
  9. ​Власти должны в первую очередь защищать интересы российских граждан, а не тех, кто приехал к нам на заработки 2841
  10. Без единого разреза // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 2821

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


