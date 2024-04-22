Жителей ХМАО ждет шестидневная рабочая неделя перед майскими праздниками

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#346 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#351 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#359 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#356 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#346 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#351 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#359 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#356 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#346 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=Gd+0NHDjjWjCfoyjURFI+317saxC5au8XR/vOZnpjY1h4Dz6pxX/BTeXyhvSLzunlvH7l+vXlS9zXbrya1kT6kKkxsO9ohwUHMsKreH3xM5c4I3ppDW5CEdx1gYtnV4BD2xQpCvFhGp3IVkElmfP8qBDfLyUqIFSzPBx7a91rGI=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#351 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=QtWQs+wVDRQ1fazft9rG5FTwLb2qhHTepKxzKcLvg6w3IV01SVvCI1G0Fm3ibSIWjc2BoxyxfCvh6CeVMu3UH1MApHKDwxXFQQBActrHusTgcFwjYEkp8KiA7drMIedStyddY89ch554ZF/j+qIyCSet3V8y/mD823zwAd54724=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#359 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#356 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=npQ8tGqcGgn3utqJHeSNegrXH+NCbhf51CnFq2lCq/yhTidy0YKXVo6Fbl6DKBGubLTaArtMrKQUsWkkDsrS3Y1v/ca/LLscZ4XXJL2cgot7XsPvfpaow73bwDuaUZiyXys+I8hWj2GaDjyqWci74yPBOWts2e0K9U2oakzEML8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=SxHpA+w8PMYgJfTfc5pfYrJfgMQo0ORsFo3DBPpXogmPomPMSt8wdkG2etSi0HNz+p/SkmKgXzZqPp/lgzn9J6eMXZJCl5+4qHWX31ETSzRm5ggJ5+eHfdyP0YoCda4n3m+s93W3i2qdkx+KOAPwEe2IY9uJ5AwUFAXaNJpGdq8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }