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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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​Сбережения россиян выросли на 500 млрд, что дальше?

В первом квартале россияне увеличили сбережения на 489 млрд рублей

​Сбережения россиян выросли на 500 млрд, что дальше?
ru.freepik.com

В первом квартале россияне отложили на банковских вкладах и накопительных счетах ещё 489 млрд рублей. Теперь общий объем сбережений населения составляет свыше 66 трлн рублей. 63 трлн из них вкладчики хранят в национальной валюте, сообщили в ВТБ.

С начала года ещё и владельцы долларов конвертировали их в 31 млрд рублей. Самый крупный приток средств на банковские счета случился в марте. На этот месяц пришлось почти 60% всех накоплений первого квартала.

«В текущей фазе процентного цикла вклады можно рассматривать как консервативную стратегию для накопления», — отметил Алексей Охорзин из банка. Он объяснил, что в условиях сохранения макроэкономической неопределенности именно предсказуемость становится главным критерием. А рынок сбережений ещё продолжит расти.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Владимир Клишин // ONLINE 620
  2. ​Тюменская область обсудила с китайским бизнесом открытие представительства и участие в TNF 479
  3. В Ханты-Мансийске стартовал форум национального единства с участниками из 31 региона России 474
  4. ​Владимир Мединский и Александр Моор обсудили с тюменскими писателями и историками новые проекты 473
  5. ​Тюменская область вошла в число лучших регионов России по развитию спорта в 2025 году 429
  6. В Сургуте некоторые УК систематически не справляются со своими обязанностями — это уже не случайности, а тренд, который городской власти нужно переломить 310
  7. РЖД возобновляет стройку сургутского вокзала — к нему «прикрутят» еще и автовокзал 301
  8. Бывший кинотеатр «Аврора» в Сургуте заранее получит новое название 263
  9. ​На Центральной площади в Сургуте пройдет праздничная ярмарка 263
  10. Один из самых известных мостов в Югре ждет большой ремонт за более чем 100 млн рублей 239
  1. ​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома» 2467
  2. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 1635
  3. Назначен новый директор сургутского аэропорта 1568
  4. ​ФНС получит контроль над переводами россиян 1536
  5. ​Правительство продлило закрытие статистики по нефти и газу: что происходит в отрасли 1471
  6. ​Сургутяне смогут летать в Самару каждый день 1304
  7. При строительстве второго моста через Обь возле Сургута был нанесен ущерб природе, его придется возместить — прокуратура 1282
  8. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 11-12 апреля? // АФИША 1282
  9. ​В Сургуте этим летом обновят парки, скверы и детские площадки 1222
  10. ​Еще не лето: в Сургуте с начала года выявили 19 случаев нелегальной торговли 1199
  1. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 8768
  2. ​Лай и гуляй по ГОСТу 3887
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