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Бывшая сургутская чиновница получила высокую награду от президента России

Владимир Путин наградил замгубернатора Югры Светлану Петрик медалью ордена

Бывшая сургутская чиновница получила высокую награду от президента России
Фото РИЦ Югра

Заместитель губернатора Югры Светлана Петрик получила медаль ордена «За заслуги перед Отечеством» II степени. Об этом сообщает Ura.ru со ссылкой на указ президента России Владимира Путина, опубликованный на сайте Кремля. В документе говорится, что награду ей присудили за достигнутые трудовые успехи и многолетнюю добросовестную работу.

Карьерный путь Петрик начинался в Сургуте. С 2018 по 2022 год она руководила в администрации города управлением инвестиций и развития предпринимательства.

В 2022 году Светлана Петрик перешла на работу в правительство Югры, где заняла пост заместителя директора департамента экономического развития. Спустя год она возглавила департамент по управлению государственным имуществом, а в 2025 году губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук назначил ее своим заместителем.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Что принесет заемщикам банковская интеграция? 540
  2. ​«Самолет» занимался обналом. До НТЦ Сургута может не долететь 504
  3. В Тюмени прокуратура требует вернуть в госсобственность проданный недавно завод «Бенат». А что с АВС в Сургуте? 329
  4. В Сургуте пройдет модный форум 294
  5. Российские власти готовятся полностью запретить вейпы и электронные сигареты 286
  6. ​Власти Сургута введут новые правила для электросамокатов 286
  7. В Югре дети, сильно пострадавшие во время ДТП, получат компенсацию в 2 млн рублей 281
  8. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 марта? // АФИША 271
  9. Бывшая сургутская чиновница получила высокую награду от президента России 258
  10. ​Банк Уралсиб снизил ставки по ипотеке 235
  1. Сургутяне вновь могут пользоваться личным кабинетом на сайте Горводоканала 2191
  2. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 1750
  3. Власти Сургута предупредили об ответственности за сокрытие гибели животных 1739
  4. ​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» 1626
  5. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 1426
  6. ​Власти Сургута увеличили финансирование инициативных проектов 1311
  7. ​От сцены до фасада: в Сургуте обновляют театр на улице Грибоедова // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1272
  8. ​Александр Моор поддержал инициативу учредить День тружеников тыла 1250
  9. Сургутский суд назначил дату первого заседания по делу Андрея Филатова 1216
  10. ​В Думе Сургута обсудили проблему школьного питания 1204
  1. Первый канал рассказал всей стране о Сургуте в новом выпуске тревел-шоу 8892
  2. ​Медицина для правильных 5395
  3. Цветы с топором 5389
  4. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 4432
  5. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 4232
  6. Обсуждать и согласовывать проекты КРТ должны и местные депутаты, и жители Югры 3608
  7. К середине марта в Югре ожидается потепление почти до нуля 3354
  8. ​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта 3262
  9. На волнах моей памяти 3230
  10. ​На волнах моей памяти 3057

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