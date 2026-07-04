В Сургуте жильцы дома на Тюменском тракте пожаловались на сильные протечки кровли

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1783064339"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1785524342"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TilbvKif05++ceINxaQ/jQ9xgIyWlEYx0emcNQ85N/vvgfkM7CmQgiv9f/eKbRrfFqU3bz12+KQYiExDknVSV8Amgbf79eyevpSkDORiuoyr2CC5LvQCIhXxXxB0Q0P7"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TilbvKif05++ceINxaQ/jQ9xgIyWlEYx0emcNQ85N/vvgfkM7CmQgiv9f/eKbRrfFqU3bz12+KQYiExDknVSV8Amgbf79eyevpSkDORiuoyr2CC5LvQCIhXxXxB0Q0P7"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "21466047d56df75113a5332f85644cc1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-03 12:38:59"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-31 23:59:02"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1783064253"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1785524386"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rpLkR8B4se6dzeHrSh6A1nMyNJNCwzKZO+mXu2do5bCM3bP4wtTcZU5aOxvffbRswZNTCAxLEhhBJmvqhTPbcxkVrYQ0ZZvOFVdAXyj+nKdyUi0N2W9X/ph8ziBwJplR"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rpLkR8B4se6dzeHrSh6A1nMyNJNCwzKZO+mXu2do5bCM3bP4wtTcZU5aOxvffbRswZNTCAxLEhhBJmvqhTPbcxkVrYQ0ZZvOFVdAXyj+nKdyUi0N2W9X/ph8ziBwJplR"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "f9c56170731e8fba68e78f78a23c4057.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-03 12:37:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-31 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1783064339"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1785524342"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TilbvKif05++ceINxaQ/jQ9xgIyWlEYx0emcNQ85N/vvgfkM7CmQgiv9f/eKbRrfFqU3bz12+KQYiExDknVSV8Amgbf79eyevpSkDORiuoyr2CC5LvQCIhXxXxB0Q0P7"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TilbvKif05++ceINxaQ/jQ9xgIyWlEYx0emcNQ85N/vvgfkM7CmQgiv9f/eKbRrfFqU3bz12+KQYiExDknVSV8Amgbf79eyevpSkDORiuoyr2CC5LvQCIhXxXxB0Q0P7"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "21466047d56df75113a5332f85644cc1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-03 12:38:59"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-31 23:59:02"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1783064253"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1785524386"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rpLkR8B4se6dzeHrSh6A1nMyNJNCwzKZO+mXu2do5bCM3bP4wtTcZU5aOxvffbRswZNTCAxLEhhBJmvqhTPbcxkVrYQ0ZZvOFVdAXyj+nKdyUi0N2W9X/ph8ziBwJplR"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rpLkR8B4se6dzeHrSh6A1nMyNJNCwzKZO+mXu2do5bCM3bP4wtTcZU5aOxvffbRswZNTCAxLEhhBJmvqhTPbcxkVrYQ0ZZvOFVdAXyj+nKdyUi0N2W9X/ph8ziBwJplR"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "f9c56170731e8fba68e78f78a23c4057.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-03 12:37:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-07-31 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  77,2264   EUR  88,0304  

Новости

Больше новостей
Как вы путешествуете последние годы?
Комментировать
0
Обращение в доход государства имущества и дохода от его использования или реализации чиновников и членов их семей:
Комментировать
0
Россияне, взобравшиеся на шпиль Эмпайр-стейт-билдинг в Нью-Йорке:
Комментировать
0
Вы наблюдаете замедление инфляции?
Комментировать
0
Получается ли вам откладывать деньги?
Комментировать
0
Чувствуете ли вы, что за последние пять лет ваше благосостояние выросло?
Комментировать
0
Вы готовы перевести деньги из депозитов в акции и фонды, где менее понятно, но более доходно?
Комментировать
0
Поддерживаете федеральный список «Единой России»?
Комментировать
0
Покупаете ли вы вейпы или жидкости к ним?

Да, регулярно 7.2%

Иногда 4.5%

Нет 86.5%

Бросил(а) 1.8%

Всего голосов: 111

Комментировать
0
Если власти Югры запретят продажу вейпов, вы поддержите это решение?

Да 76.8%

Нет 12.2%

Без разницы 11%

Всего голосов: 82

Комментировать
0
Надо ли снижать возраст уголовного преследования до 12 лет?

Да 44.6%

Нет 47%

Не знаю 8.4%

Всего голосов: 83

Комментировать
0
Праворульные машины — это опасно?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Жильцы многоэтажки в Сургуте сообщили о воде в лифтах и электрощитовых после большого ливня

В Сургуте жильцы дома на Тюменском тракте пожаловались на сильные протечки кровли

Жильцы многоэтажки в Сургуте сообщили о воде в лифтах и электрощитовых после большого ливня
Фото из комментариев на странице М.Слепова в VK

Жильцы дома на Тюменском тракте, 19 в Сургуте сообщили о сильных протечках кровли после ливней. Жалобы они оставляют в комментариях на странице главы города Максима Слепова в социальных сетях, сообщает sitv.ru.

По словам горожан, впервые дом затопило после дождя в ночь с 3 на 4 июня. Затем ситуация повторилась 8 и 9 июня, но уже сильнее: вода прошла с технического 26-го этажа до 23-го.

Жильцы утверждают, что после каждого нового дождя масштабы подтопления увеличиваются. Сейчас, по их словам, вода дошла уже до первого этажа. Люди отмечают, что не раз обращались в управляющую компанию, аварийные службы и МЧС, однако проблему до сих пор не решили. Жители дома пожаловались: «Остановились лифты, шахты наполнились водой, из электрощитовых вода стекала водопадами как минимум на двух этажах».

Сильный ливень ранее вызвал подтопления почти во всем Сургуте. Вода стоит на многих улицах, в том числе на перекрестке Пролетарского проспекта и улицы Университетской, кольцевой развязке на улице Ленина и других дорогах.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:07, просмотров: 187, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Сургутские власти возобновили строительство дороги вокруг ГРЭС-2 355
  2. ​Сургутские службы начали обрезку деревьев на улицах города 337
  3. Выходные в Югре будут жаркими и дождливыми 314
  4. В Югре владелец ресторана получил почти миллионный штраф за найм мигранта 298
  5. Сургутская школа №44 может не открыться к 1 сентября из-за ремонта 262
  6. В Нижневартовске молодого человека переехали две машины 254
  7. Уехали в отпуск — можно ли меньше платить за коммуналку? Как оформить перерасчет услуг ЖКХ 233
  8. В когалымском океанариуме родился детеныш ската Тэниура-лимма — они почти не размножаются в неволе 233
  9. Жильцы многоэтажки в Сургуте сообщили о воде в лифтах и электрощитовых после большого ливня 187
  1. ​В каком-нибудь Рыбинске вы увидите театр, ж/д и речной вокзал, причем красивые. В Сургуте с его амбициями уже и этого нет 2307
  2. Более двух тысяч одиннадцатиклассников выпустились из школ Сургута 1868
  3. ​Почему россияне не хотят выбирать Сургут для переезда? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1825
  4. ​Пока город владеет хлебозаводом, он должен помогать ему в модернизации и выходе на полки сетевых магазинов 1610
  5. ​Новые штрафы для мигрантов, защита от мошенников и изменения в сфере недвижимости: что изменится в июле 1576
  6. ​Евгений Барсов борется не столько с намывом песка у его аэродрома, сколько с необъяснимым и системным неприятием в Сургуте 1527
  7. ​На реке Черной в Сургуте утонул мужчина 1512
  8. В «Старом Сургуте» пройдет фестиваль традиционных ценностей 1497
  9. Пенсионерам с Крайнего Севера больше не придется ежегодно подтверждать место жительства. Но есть нюанс 1440
  10. ​Тюмень ушла под воду после сильного дождя 1407
  1. ​Только 2% россиян готовы переехать в Сургут 8998
  2. Сургутяне вышли с мольбертами в Сквер журналиста // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 6925
  3. ​В бензиновой стране бензиновый коллапс? 6721
  4. ​В российских детсадах с сентября изменят подход к занятиям и оформлению помещений 5150
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-14 июня? // АФИША 4823
  6. ​Цены на топливо в Сургуте вновь пошли вверх 4797
  7. ​В Югорске открылся обновленный офис Сбера 4117
  8. ​В Сургуте частично перекроют движение у памятника основателям города до 5 июля 3407
  9. В Сургуте продолжается строительство важной транспортной артерии для западной части города 3316
  10. ​Народные комиссии проверили новый ФАП в Викуловском округе и больницу в Абатском 3218

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика