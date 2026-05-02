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Сургутские врачи стали лучшими на окружном профессиональном конкурсе

В Югре назвали лучших детского хирурга и акушера-гинеколога регионального конкурса

Сургутские врачи стали лучшими на окружном профессиональном конкурсе
Фото vk.com/surgutkpc86

В Югре подвели итоги регионального этапа Всероссийского конкурса «Лучший по профессии». Лучшими врачами округа в своих специальностях признаны детский хирург Кирилл Лизин и акушер-гинеколог Алла Костенко. Об этом сообщила президент Центра охраны материнства и детства Лариса Белоцерковцева.

По ее словам, Кириллу Лизину доверяют здоровье и жизнь маленьких пациентов, а его профессионализм и внимательное отношение помогают родителям чувствовать уверенность в самые сложные моменты.

Говоря об Алле Костенко, Лариса Белоцерковцева отметила, что с ее именем связаны успехи и новые подходы в сфере женского здоровья. Она более 15 лет руководит отделением, внедряет малоинвазивные методики и развивает работу гинекологической службы.

Победители регионального этапа теперь представят Югру на федеральном уровне. Там они продолжат борьбу уже за общероссийское признание.


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