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​В Сургуте открылся «Зеленый шум»: чем удивит фестиваль в этом году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС

В Сургутской филармонии стартовал XIV молодежный фестиваль искусств «Зеленый шум»

​В Сургуте открылся «Зеленый шум»: чем удивит фестиваль в этом году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС
Фото: Сургутская филармония, Дума Сургута, siapress.ru

В Сургутской филармонии открылся Молодежный фестиваль искусств «Зеленый шум». Старт ему дали победители Кубка мира и Чемпионата России по баяну и аккордеону − Лев Соломонович, Константин Рябин и Никита Кузнецов, которые представили техническую виртуозность игры на баяне и аккордеоне и импровизационную технику.

На этом интересные события не заканчиваются – до 2 мая сургутян ждут выступление Государственного академического ансамбля танца «Урал», два мюзикла по Пушкину, редкое исполнение кантаты Карла Дженкинса и финальный концерт с заслуженной артисткой России Екатериной Мечетиной. Подробнее о программе фестиваля в этом году – в обзоре siapress.ru.

Открытие фестиваля

Организаторы назвали вечер открытия фестиваля особенным уже потому, что такой концентрации виртуозов баянного искусства в Сургуте еще не было.